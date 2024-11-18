Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Roblox boosts safety with stricter controls and better parental monitoring

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A person holding a smartphone displaying the Roblox app.
Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system popular with both kids and adults. Now, it is rolling out several significant updates to its safety features and parental controls.

In an effort to improve safety, Roblox is introducing stricter restrictions for younger users' accounts and overhauling its parental control options. These changes come after damaging reports regarding the company's safety practices and at a time when the industry as a whole is reassessing the impact of online platforms on children.

For starters, Roblox is simplifying the process for parents to set up and adjust their parental controls. With these changes, parents will be able to monitor their kids' Roblox activity and settings directly from their own devices.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Roblox

Previously, parents had to adjust settings directly on their child's device to manage Roblox's parental controls. However, with the new updates, parents will now get push notifications whenever their child requests approval for actions, such as joining experiences with a higher maturity rating. They will also have the ability to track screen time and set daily usage limits, after which the app will be locked.

Speaking of maturity ratings, the platform is also making changes to how it categorizes content, aiming for clearer guidance for parents. The Experience Guidelines will now be called Content Labels, and instead of tagging experiences by age, they'll be classified by the type of content users can expect. This shift should help parents make more informed choices about what's suitable for their children.

Roblox is also tightening restrictions on how its youngest users can interact with others. In the coming months, kids under 13 will no longer be able to send private messages to other users outside of certain games or experiences. While they'll still be able to view public messages within games, sending messages to others will require parental consent.

Recommended Stories
All these updates reflect Roblox's ongoing efforts to improve safety, and I think the company is heading in the right direction. Ensuring children's safety on platforms like Roblox (and online in general) is crucial, so it's good to see the company stepping up. In a similar vein, Instagram has also rolled out new safety features aimed at protecting teens on the platform.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless