Status of your food delivery or pick up is coming to the At a Glance widget

If you use a food delivery service or order items that you arranged to pick up at one of your local stores, the Pixel's At a Glance widget will soon alert you to the status of items being delivered and items that you need to pick up. While this has yet to show on this writer's Pixel 6 Pro running Android 13, a server-side update by Google shows this capability on some Pixel handsets under the title "Delivery and pickup status."





9to5Google previously found strings of code that indicated that there are three upcoming new features for the At a Glance widget including "Time info from your home devices," "Show the status of your ride," and "Arrival status for food delivery." The ride share info is expected to show how far away your Lyft or Uber is from picking you up. The food delivery status is supposedly going to show when to expect your order from Door Dash.





The new "Delivery and pickup status" capability could be different than the food delivery status code string discovered. Not only is it worded differently but it could also show the status from more food delivery services than just Door Dash.





To see the list of capabilities for the At a Glance widget on your Pixel, long-press on the empty space to the right of the At a Glance widget. A bubble will appear with a gear icon and the word Customize . Tap on it to see Home settings. Tap the gear icon to see some of the things that the At a Glance widget can do for you. Scroll to the bottom and tap on See more features for another list of At a Glance features that you might need to toggle on.





Between showing images from your doorbell cam, giving you weather alerts and warnings, and alerting you when your phone's flashlight is on, the At a Glance widget is a useful tool for Pixel users that is only getting more useful with every update.

