This renewed premium MacBook Air M2 is top pick at $200 off on Walmart

Why pay top dollar for your next MacBook when Walmart is giving you a killer MacBook Air M2 promo on a renewed premium model? Yep, you can get the larger 15.3-inch model for $200 off its original price, bringing it down to $741.86 from $942.

Save $200 on a renewed MacBook Air M2

$741 86
$942
$200 off (21%)
Walmart offers the MacBook Air M2 in a renewed premium condition at a top-notch discount right now. This is a certified refurbished unit with a 15.3-inch display, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage for $200 off its original price. Don't miss out.
Buy at Walmart

The MacBook Air M3 is $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (15%)
Don't really want a refurbished laptop? In that case, consider the 13-inch MacBook Air M3. This one retails for $200 off its original price on Amazon and comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

While it's not brand new, this certified refurbished unit provides premium performance and stunning visuals. Still, if you're looking for a brand-new device with more horsepower, consider the MacBook Air M3 with a 13-inch display. It's currently 15% off at Amazon, saving you $200 on its original ~1,300 asking price.

Since the larger 15.3-inch M2-powered unit sells for less than $750, it's easily the better pick for budget-conscious Apple laptop fans. Although refurbished, the unit promises lots of potential with its powerful processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, making it a solid fit for anything and everything. Plus, the fanless design lets you tackle any task without distractions.

But that's not all! This MacBook features a high-resolution Liquid Retina display that makes visuals truly pop. The device also supports sufficient brightness for comfortable indoor use, though it might not be perfectly legible in direct sunlight.

What about battery life? This Apple laptop breezes through tasks for quite a while. It promises up to 18 hours of use per charge, which should be more than enough for most users.

Once again, we must point out that the Walmart promo is for a renewed premium model, not a brand-new device. That said, the laptop has been certified and should be in excellent condition, just like a brand-new MacBook.

So, what do you think? If you're OK with making a compromise and getting a refurbished unit, we definitely recommend getting the MacBook Air M2 at Amazon. At $200 off, it's a dream! Then again, we know Walmart's promo may not be everyone's cup of tea. If you're looking for a more contemporary MacBook Air (brand-new, too), Amazon's promo on the newer 16/512GB 13-inch MacBook Air M3 might be a better fit for you.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
