This sub-$200 phone is official with a 6.79-inch display and a feature to put the Galaxy S24 to shame

By
This sub-$200 phone is official with a 6.79-inch display and a feature to put the Galaxy S24 to sham
Another day, another budget phone that goes toe to toe with flagships: this time, it's the Redmi 13. Xiaomi (you see, Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi's) has just made it official.

If you're positive that you've heard about this phone, let me burst that bubble: it's possible that you're thinking of the Redmi Note 13 line. There are five (!) variants in this series:


They all feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and they start from €200, or around the $215 price tag.

The Redmi 13 is a different beast, however. Also, it's cheaper!



One can't expect too much from the camera(s) on a budget-friendly phone, but the Redmi 13 debuts with a 108MP main snapper, featuring 3x in-sensor zoom for those scenarios when you'll need a telephoto. Equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67" sensor and 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, the Redmi 13 could, in theory, offer nice night photos and HDR images. Additionally, the upgraded 13MP front camera with a soft-light ring could result in cool selfies with lighting.

There are features like filmCamera vintage filters and filmFrame options that allow users to add a nostalgic feel and various frame designs to their photos.

The Redmi 13 introduces a glass back available in four colors: Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, and Ocean Blue. The Ocean Blue variant mimics the effect of sea ripples. At just 8.3mm thick, the phone offers an IP53 certification for protection against water and dust.

The display is a 6.79-inch FHD+ one and the Redmi 13 uses AdaptiveSync technology to adjust its refresh rate up to 90Hz based on usage, providing a smooth and responsive experience while optimizing battery life. The display offers a peak brightness of just 550 nits, but that's normal for the price range. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass.

The Redmi 13 brings a 5030mAh battery to the table, offering up to 23 hours of calling or 28 hours of music playback after just 60 minutes of charging. It supports 33W fast charging, reaching a full charge in just 62 minutes. The 33W fast charging option puts to shame the 25W speeds that the Galaxy S24 offers. It's time for Samsung to up their game!

The Redmi 13 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra mobile platform, supporting up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. Memory extension technology further boosts available memory to a maximum of 16GB.

There's a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint reader for quick access, and Flash notifications via a rear LED light for alarms and incoming calls.

Pricing may vary depending on region, but Xiaomi states that the Redmi 13's price starts from $179.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

