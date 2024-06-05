This sub-$200 phone is official with a 6.79-inch display and a feature to put the Galaxy S24 to shame
Another day, another budget phone that goes toe to toe with flagships: this time, it's the Redmi 13. Xiaomi (you see, Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi's) has just made it official.
If you're positive that you've heard about this phone, let me burst that bubble: it's possible that you're thinking of the Redmi Note 13 line. There are five (!) variants in this series:
- Redmi Note 13
- Redmi Note 13 5G
- Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
They all feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and they start from €200, or around the $215 price tag.
The Redmi 13 is a different beast, however. Also, it's cheaper!
One can't expect too much from the camera(s) on a budget-friendly phone, but the Redmi 13 debuts with a 108MP main snapper, featuring 3x in-sensor zoom for those scenarios when you'll need a telephoto. Equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67" sensor and 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, the Redmi 13 could, in theory, offer nice night photos and HDR images. Additionally, the upgraded 13MP front camera with a soft-light ring could result in cool selfies with lighting.
There are features like filmCamera vintage filters and filmFrame options that allow users to add a nostalgic feel and various frame designs to their photos.
The Redmi 13 introduces a glass back available in four colors: Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, and Ocean Blue. The Ocean Blue variant mimics the effect of sea ripples. At just 8.3mm thick, the phone offers an IP53 certification for protection against water and dust.
The display is a 6.79-inch FHD+ one and the Redmi 13 uses AdaptiveSync technology to adjust its refresh rate up to 90Hz based on usage, providing a smooth and responsive experience while optimizing battery life. The display offers a peak brightness of just 550 nits, but that's normal for the price range. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass.
The Redmi 13 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra mobile platform, supporting up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. Memory extension technology further boosts available memory to a maximum of 16GB.
There's a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint reader for quick access, and Flash notifications via a rear LED light for alarms and incoming calls.
Pricing may vary depending on region, but Xiaomi states that the Redmi 13's price starts from $179.
