 Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Apps

Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content
If you use Reddit on your Android phone or your iPhone, you will probably notice a new Discover tab within the Reddit app, which strongly resembles an Instagram feed (via Engadget). Yes, it took two years, but finally, Reddit introduced a new significant change to its app. The idea of the new Discover tab is for Reddit users to find new communities and content more easily.

According to Reddit, if you are logged into your Reddit account, the content in the new Discover tab will be strongly personalized for you. Based on the subreddits and the content you watch on Reddit, the app will recommend content that you may like. Users who are not logged in to the app will see content that is currently trending on the platform.

As for why Reddit is introducing the Discover tab, Jason Costa, Reddit's director of product for content and communities, told Engadget, "Discover is more meant to solve the breadth problem and really help people traverse the wide corpus of Reddit." He also mentioned that during the early testing of the Discover tab, thanks to the new feature, one in five Reddit users joined at least one subreddit.

Currently, the new Discover tab is available only on the mobile versions of Reddit. But, if the Reddit users like the new feature, Jason Costa said, "I could absolutely see it impacting other surface areas and maybe impacting the design language of Reddit." This might imply that if Redditors like the new Discover tab, it may ultimately make its way to the platform's web version.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)
Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip
Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore
Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones
Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus
100 million Samsung phones were shipped with a major security flaw
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
100 million Samsung phones were shipped with a major security flaw
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless