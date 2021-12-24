5G Realme GT 2 Pro sets benchmark record; device to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 chipset

It is possible that you are not familiar with Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer that is one of the brands in the stable belonging to BBK Electronics along with Oppo and OnePlus. Realme has a flagship model on the way called the GT 2 Pro, and what sets it apart from other top-shelf handsets is not its specs, but the feel of the device. The body of the phone is composed of an eco-friendly biopolymer material made from paper pulp.







According to Engadget , the device has a satisfying feel to it and Realme has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) to prove that the material, dubbed "Paper Tech Master Design," is environmentally friendly. The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be introduced on January 4th, 2022.

Realme founder and CEO leaks images of the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition.









Being user-friendly is not enough, and realme is constantly innovating to contribute to the environment by being eco-friendly.

Introducing #realmeGT2Series with Paper Tech Master Design - taking our first step towards sustainability in mobile devices. #realmeGT2Propic.twitter.com/kZIf13OC5s — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) December 23, 2021

The phone has been certified by TENAA, which is China's equivalent of the FCC. There are two different models, RMX3300 and RMX3301, with the former being the model that was given the thumbs up by TENAA. The display sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display (with a resolution of 1440 x 3216) and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. There are two memory options (8GB/12GB of RAM) with three storage options (128GB/256GB/512GB).

Previous benchmark tests revealed that the phone will come with Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12. The benchmark tests such as AnTuTu, and Geekbench (as well as a leaked image of the phone's About screen) show that there will be a variant with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. On the back, you'll find a pair of 50MP cameras with a 2MP camera likely to be a depth sensor or a Macro camera for extreme closeups.







When the RMX3300 was put through AnTuTu's benchmark test, the phone, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 chipset, set a new record score of 1,025,215. The previous AnTuTu leader was Xiaomi's Black Shark 4S Pro gaming phone which had produced an average AnTuTu score of 875,382. But the Realme RMX3300 appears to be the new champ.



The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 chipset produced by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node







One of the 50MP sensors will be used by the primary camera while the second will be used for a 150-degree ultra-wide camera. In front will be a 32MP selfie snapper. Two cells will be used to create a battery capacity of approximately 5000mAh and a previous 3C certification in China mentioned that the phone will support 65W charging. There is also some speculation about the device supporting 125W charging but this has not been confirmed.









The TENAA certification lists an in-display fingerprint scanner for the GT Pro 2 and the phone should support 5G connectivity. A couple of days ago, Realme founder and CEO Sky Li took to his Twitter account to share images of the GT 2 Pro Master Edition. In the tweet, the executive wrote "Being user-friendly is not enough, and realme is constantly innovating to contribute to the environment by being eco-friendly."





Color options are Light Green, Ice Crystal Blue, Cast Iron Black, and Paper White.





During the second quarter this year, Realme cracked the list of the top six smartphone manufacturers world wide when it shipped 15 million units during the quarter. The annual growth rate came to 135.1%. To climb another rung on the ladder, Realme might have to double its shipments as Vivo was ahead of the company with shipments of 32.5 million units for the three months ended in June.

