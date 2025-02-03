Realme GT 7 confirmed to pack powerful Qualcomm chipset
Realme GT 7 | Images credits: TENAARealme is expected to launch yet another powerful smartphone, the GT 7. The phone will be initially introduced in China, but there’s a high chance the Realme GT 7 will be released in other markets soon afterwards.
The GT 7 was spotted on the 3C certification website last month, which is why we know the phone’s battery will support 120W fast charging speeds. Also, according to its TENAA listing, the Realme GT 7 boasts a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.
Over the weekend, the folks over the MySmartPrice discovered the phone popped up on Geekbench’s website. The listing reveals the phone’s chipset and the amount of RAM we can expect, at least for one of the versions available at launch.
Although the chipset isn’t named, the number of cores and the clock value suggest that the Realme GT 7 will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset packs two Oryon (Phoenix L) cores, six Oryon (Phoenix M) cores, and a powerful Adreno 850 graphics processing unit (GPU). Also, the listing on Geekbench’s website confirms one of the Realme GT 7 versions will pack 16 GB RAM.
Realme GT 7 benchmark scores | Image credit: MySmartPrice
The final piece of information confirmed by the listing is the fact that the phone will run Android 15 right out of the box, which isn’t surprising at all considering that just about every flagship launched these days is running on the latest version of Google’s Android OS.
Based on previous rumors, the Realme GT 7 sports a large 50-megapixel main camera, complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone will also feature a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper and a large 6,310 mAh battery.
Even though there are no rumors about the phone’s release date, the Realme GT 7 is probably just around the corner seeing that it’s been spotted on so many certification and benchmarking websites.
