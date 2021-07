Realme to release the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging

This newcomer is totally going to sweep you off your feet!

Recently Chinese smartphone maker Realme tweeted the reveal teaser of what is about to be the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging – the Realme Flash.A report from GSMArena has already revealed more about this phone than Realme's teaser has to show us, including images of the phone itself, along with the MagDart wireless magnetic charger it will be using.The magnetic wireless charging that makes this upcoming phone interesting (and one of a kind in the Android world) will be similar in concept to Apple's MagSafe technology, itself compatible with the likes of the iPhone 12 Pro Max Realme's MagDart magnetic charger will snap to the back of the Realme Flash phone and charge it wirelessly, without the need of any cables, at speeds said to be above 15W, which would make it faster than Apple's MagSafe. The same report says that the MagDart magnetic wireless charger will in fact be the fastest magnetic charger at the time of its release.Unlike MagSafe, the MagDart charger won't be puck-shaped nor nearly as thin, but looks to be a solidly built aluminium one nonetheless.Aside from being the first Android phone with wireless magnetic charging, the Realme Flash is going to be a flagship-specs smartphone. It will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM, running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. We're yet to know when this phone will be released and in which regions. Stay tuned.