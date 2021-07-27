Realme to release the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging

Realme to release the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging0
This newcomer is totally going to sweep you off your feet!— realme (@realmeIndia) July 26, 2021
Tell us what comes to your mind when you hear 'Flash'?
Stay tuned to find out.#realmeFlash#DareToLeappic.twitter.com/azc6ysABjF
A report from GSMArena has already revealed more about this phone than Realme's teaser has to show us, including images of the phone itself, along with the MagDart wireless magnetic charger it will be using.
Realme's MagDart magnetic charger will snap to the back of the Realme Flash phone and charge it wirelessly, without the need of any cables, at speeds said to be above 15W, which would make it faster than Apple's MagSafe. The same report says that the MagDart magnetic wireless charger will in fact be the fastest magnetic charger at the time of its release.
Aside from being the first Android phone with wireless magnetic charging, the Realme Flash is going to be a flagship-specs smartphone. It will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM, running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. We're yet to know when this phone will be released and in which regions. Stay tuned.