Realme 13 Pro+ in purple joins the gold and green versions

Realme 13 Pro+ in Monet Purple | Image credit: RealmeThe new Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ were introduced in India back in July. Said to be inspired by Claude Monet’s works, Realme’s phones come in different colors named after the renowned iconic French painter.
Until recently, the Realme 13+ was available for purchase in Monet Gold and Emerald Green. However, Realme announced over the weekend that a third color is joining the unconventional duo: Monet Purple.
The Realme 13 Pro+ in Monet Purple looks incredibly well on paper and, more importantly, costs the same as the other two models. Starting September 2, the Monet Purple model is available for purchase for as low as Rs 32,999 ($395 / €360) and as high as Rs 36,999 ($440 / €400). The mid-priced version that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 34,999 ($420 / €380).
Just like the gold and green versions, the purple model comes with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The phone packs a mid-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with different amounts of memory: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. Sadly, there’s no microSD card slot for memory expansion.
On the back, the Realme 13 Pro+ boasts an impressive triple camera setup: 50MP + 50MP + 8MP. There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front too.
The phone is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. Other highlights of the Realme 13 Pro+ include NFC (Near Field Communication), stereo speakers, under display fingerprint sensor, and Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 on top.
