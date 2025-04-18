Razer laptops are back on the menu and can be bought in the US

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

It's been almost ten days since Razer halted the sales of its well-known Blade laptop series in the US, but it seems that the gaming machines are back!

The pause was most likely introduced on April 9 because of the tariffs that president Trump imposed on stuff – including electronics – on numerous countries and mainly on China, where countless components for laptops (and smartphones, and whatnot) are manufactured.

Razer's Blade lineup, admired for its polished aesthetics and top-tier performance, has always come with a steep price – even before tariffs entered the equation. The back-and-forth duties from both governments have complicated Razer's ability to sustain profitable direct-to-consumer sales in the American market.



Now, Razer has resumed selling laptops on its US website, as spotted by The Verge. The company had quietly removed its Blade lineup, including the new Blade 16 featuring Nvidia's 50-series video cards, without offering any public explanation. Sales up to now have remained unaffected in regions like Canada, the report states.

Select 2025 Blade 16 configurations are back on Razer's US store, but not all models have returned, which further complicates the situation. Notably, 2024 Blade 16 units and Blade 18 preorders are still absent for US customers.

Only the RTX 5080 version of the 2025 Blade 16 is available to buy directly, while the entry-level 5070 Ti and high-end 5090 models are listed with "notify me" options. Interestingly, the 5090 configuration shown on Razer's site comes with 64 GB RAM and 4 TB storage for $4,900, but the 32 GB / 1 TB model priced at $4,500 is missing.

Additionally, the new Razer Adjustable Laptop Stand is still unavailable in the US with no pricing listed, though it's shown for $99.99 on the Canadian site.

Let's hope those will appear back up on the site. It remains to be seen if Trump holds his promise about exempting certain electronics from tariffs. But if Razer's US website pulls Blade laptop listings entirely again and users are again led to 404 error pages, this would mean that tariffs are back.

Other manufacturers are also feeling the impact. Framework, known for its repairable laptops, has halted US sales, and competitors like Asus and Lenovo may soon face similar disruptions.
