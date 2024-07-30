Qualcomm introduces the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset for entry-level 5G phones
In a surprising turn of events, Qualcomm announced a brand-new chipset. However, this is not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 that we’ve all been waiting for, it’s a far less powerful chipset aimed at budget-friendly devices, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2.
The main highlight of this chipset (4nm process technology) is 5G support, but Qualcomm also promises robust battery efficiency and excellent camera capabilities. The US-based chip maker claims that its chipset offers 1 Gbps peak download speeds, which is 7 times faster than the LTE platforms typically available in the same price range.
Specs-wise, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset features 2 performance cores clocked at up to 2 GHz, and 6 efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, which are complemented by an Adreno GPU (graphics processing unit).
In terms of imaging technology, the new chipset packs Qualcomm’s Spectra Image Signal Processor (dual 12-bit ISPs) and supports up to 13+13 MP dual cameras with 30 fps (frames per second), or up to 25 MP single cameras with 30 fps (frames per second).
Other highlights of Qualcomm’s chipset include Quick Charge 4+ technology, FHD+ @ 90Hz display support, LP-DDR4x memory support (up to 2133 MHz), USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB Type-C, UFS 3.1, up to 84 MP photo capture, and 1080p single video capture @ 60 fps.
- 5G Modem-RF System with 1 Gbps peak speeds
- 7x faster compared to Cat4 LTE peak speeds
- Dual-frequency GPS with NavIC L1+L5 for improved location accuracy
- Switch easily from 5G to Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5
- Support for Bluetooth 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 specs | Image credits: Qualcomm
According to Qualcomm, the first phones powered by its new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor will be launched by Xiaomi and its other brands, with the first commercial device expected to be announced before the end of the year.
