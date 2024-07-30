Qualcomm introduces the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset for entry-level 5G phones

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 specs | Image credits: Qualcomm

In terms of imaging technology, the new chipset packs Qualcomm’s Spectra Image Signal Processor (dual 12-bit ISPs) and supports up to 13+13 MP dual cameras with 30 fps (frames per second), or up to 25 MP single cameras with 30 fps (frames per second).Other highlights of Qualcomm’s chipset include Quick Charge 4+ technology, FHD+ @ 90Hz display support, LP-DDR4x memory support (up to 2133 MHz), USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB Type-C, UFS 3.1, up to 84 MP photo capture, and 1080p single video capture @ 60 fps.According to Qualcomm, the first phones powered by its new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor will be launched by Xiaomi and its other brands, with the first commercial device expected to be announced before the end of the year.