The Price is Right is known for its iconic "Come on down" phrase. Contestants try to guess the price of a product, and the one who comes closest to the actual retail price without going over, moves on hoping to win larger prizes. On Threads, is known for its iconic "Come on down" phrase. Contestants try to guess the price of a product, and the one who comes closest to the actual retail price without going over, moves on hoping to win larger prizes. On Threads, someone posted a clip from the show that featured Apple's Vision Pro spatial computer , which sports a retail price starting at $3,499.





The four contestants knew that the device was made by Apple and that they were looking to price a high-end consumer tech product, which made them bid high but not close to the actual value of the device. The highest bid and the winning one was $1,250, about one-third of the aforementioned starting price of $3,499 for Vision Pro . What does this mean? Well, one could come to the conclusion that Apple is selling the Vision Pro for too high a price.





Vision Pro for the first time think that the device is valued at $1,250 or less, it means that either the bidders have no real idea about everything that the product does, or In other words, Apple didn't need to pay a high-priced consultant to be told that it needs to produce a less complex version of its mixed reality headset with a less expensive price tag. If four consumers looking at thefor the first time think that the device is valued at $1,250 or less, it means that either the bidders have no real idea about everything that the product does, or Apple seriously needs to build a version of the headset that costs $2,000 or less.





The tech giant is reportedly working on a new version of the Vision Pro , although it isn't clear whether it will be a full-priced second generation model or a lower-priced sequel. I would like to think that had any of the four bidders been PhoneArena readers, that person would have had the closest bid without going over.



