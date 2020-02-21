Articles Android Google Huawei Xiaomi

What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Feb 21, 2020, 8:50 AM
Earlier this month, news broke out that the largest Chinese smartphone manufacturers have created an alliance that seeks to create a new platform to serve as an alternative to Google’s Play Store.

It’s not hard to imagine that Huawei was the company that invited Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo to the table with concerning tales about how they can be the next victims of the US government.

Regardless of exactly what transpired, the result is clear: some of the biggest smartphone manufacturers want to separate from Google. And that’s a big thing. But what might it lead to? Let’s explore.

Moving against Google slowly but surely


The separation is going to begin later this year if everything goes as planned. The Global Developer Service Alliance (as the new organization is called) will introduce its app market only in some countries at first.

But for the purposes of this article, we’ll extrapolate a bit and imagine that this is only phase one of the transition, and eventually, all new smartphones from these manufacturers will come without Play Store. Not a wild assumption, right? As people upgrade to new phones from these brands, users will slowly start to trickle away between Google’s fingers.

Let’s look at some data from 2019 to get an idea of how large these brands are when combined and what numbers are we talking about here.

Numbers are estimates, sources: IDC, Counterpoint, Canalys

In 2019, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo sold around 595 million smartphones. That’s twice as many as Samsung’s 296 million and 254 million more than what the rest of the Android phone makers sold during the same period (341 million).

But what we’re concerned with are Play Store users, which is why China sales should be subtracted. That leaves us with about 285 million for the four companies, still a good chunk of users.

It’s impossible to say exactly how sales will shift once these manufacturers drop the Play Store. On one hand, many of their users will switch to other brands that still come with Google’s app store. However, the reason these companies have such a large market share in the first place is that they offer great value for money. And without Google’s licensing fees, their prepositions might become even more lucrative, keeping users that aren’t deep into the Google ecosystem on their side.

How will the user drop affect Google?


Let’s assume that roughly half of those 285 million users ditch Google. The Play Store would lose “only” 140 million users in the first year alone. That’s still a big hit on the ecosystem.

While Google Search might still be available on phones using the GDSA app store, Google will lose not only the Play Store revenue but also important user data streams, such as the one used for Google Maps’ real-time traffic information. This information is crowdsourced from Android users who have Google’s services running on their phones.

Additionally, this separation into two camps could signal users that the whole Android ecosystem is unstable and that they should jump ships altogether and get an iPhone instead. With a new budget iPhone coming out soon, Apple will be ready to welcome them with open arms.
 


More competition should benefit users and developers alike


Outside of China, Google has a firm grip on app distribution to Android phones. This monopoly allows it to ask for a generous 30% cut from Play Store sales, something developers have been unhappy about for a while.

With a second app market, however, things might change drastically. If the Play Store alternative entices developers with a smaller cut, that could force Google to do the same. And more money left for the software companies should lead to more money spent on developing the apps.

But there could be another effect. To keep users on its side of Android, Google can pour even more resources into the platform and develop more unique features and services that smaller companies simply don’t have the resources to make. Things like Stadia, which hopefully won’t end up on Google’s project graveyard.

Either way, when companies have to fight to keep their users that usually benefits said users.

Will Samsung carry the torch or bury it in the ground?



Earlier, we briefly mentioned Samsung. Although it’s a side player, the company will have an important role in all of this. If the four Chinese manufacturers abandon the Play Store and Google Services, Samsung will have by far the largest share of Android users relying on the Play Store.

This will put it in a very peculiar position. With Sony, LG and Google’s own Pixel phones holding a negligible part of the market, Samsung will essentially hold the future of the Play Store in its hands.

Samsung can use its new position as leverage and create a deeper and better partnership with Google, which of course will cater more closely to Samsung’s needs when it comes to mobile software.

But let's not forget that Samsung phones already come with another app market besides the Play Store: the Galaxy Store. If Samsung feels like the climate is right, it could make its own store the only one, dealing another serious blow to Google in the process.

Could this be the end of Android as we know it?



For the time being, everything above is largely speculation, and the possibility of Huawei and Co’s enterprise failing spectacularly is somewhat high. But if it doesn’t and the situation escalates roughly in the direction described above, it will cause a tectonic shift in the Android world.

With the mobile world split into 3, potentially 4 large groups (iOS, Android with either Play Store, Galaxy Store or  the GDSA store), who knows where things will go next. One thing is certain, however: interesting times are ahead of us. All we have to do is wait and see how the pieces move on the chessboard.

12 Comments

bill718
Reply

8. bill718

Posts: 27; Member since: Jul 28, 2014

Best way for Google to stay on the top is make their hardware piece affordable even not making money on the hardware side, it still getting revenue for the app store, with this Google don't have to worry who's using it's ecosystem and control everything itself. Using the strategy of the printer manufacturers. Otherwise, Google would get into trouble in the future of the mobile world.

posted on 54 min ago

VariableCheapskate
Reply

7. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 223; Member since: May 29, 2019

I would vouch for more competition, as long as they don't go the route of Epic Games Store, then more power to them.

posted on 57 min ago

raky_b
Reply

5. raky_b

Posts: 465; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

There is only one thing from google that I can't live without, and that is YouTube, which will always be available via browser (as I use it now, since beside all Google tracking, app itself don't have a future that I really need and that is multi tabs :) ). Off course it is very easy to overlook all the work that playstore does in background for us, but if someone else offer the same thing, the same level of security and updates, I don't see a reason to take Google over it. Personally, I don't use or will ever use G pay, but I get the people like it...however, my banking app does it good enough without Google tracking what I spend my money on. Same goes to map...few times in a year I do use street view, but my car have good enough maps for driving, and on mobile phone I have offline-HERE maps...also for travel plans, there is nothing better than Via Michelin.

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

4. meanestgenius

Posts: 23120; Member since: May 28, 2014

No matter how you slice it, the BBK brands (Oppo and Vivo), Xiaomi and Huawei are 4 of the largest smartphone vendors globally, and this will undoubtedly hurt Google, no matter what the Google apologists think or say. These 4 brands are 4 of the top 6 global smartphone OEM’s. That’s a lot of power gathering together to create an alternative to a Googles Play Store. And how long before the other BBK brands (OnePlus and RealMe) join this smartphone super powers group? It’s only a matter of time, especially as far as OnePlus is concerned, as they tend to follow suit with Oppo being that they are a subsidiary of Oppo. This is big, and will absolutely spell trouble for Google in the long run. But this is also great for consumers, as choice always is.

posted on 1 hour ago

johnh3
Reply

2. johnh3

Posts: 158; Member since: Aug 23, 2012

I suppose it will have a big impact. But it may also make LG, Sony, Asus and Nokia bigger in the long run. Building up a alternative eco system will take time. Especially outside China.

posted on 2 hours ago

BearHug
Reply

10. BearHug

Posts: 34; Member since: Jan 27, 2017

Like Harmony OS, the GDSA Store will go the way of the Dodo. It's funny that folks somehow expect firms with a culture of cutting corners to create an ecosystem that is fluid, swanky, and elegant like iOS and Android. Or that a $1 TRILLION company will sit idly by while they try to eat its lunch. Not to mention that app developers will no sooner realize that bargain-hunters aren't reliable spenders. Already, Apple users spend twice as much as Android users. The checks developers will receive from this Chinese price-conscious operation will be laughable. Finally, geopolitical nerds talk about the coming decoupling of East and West in the near future. This will only exacerbate it. Thankfully, I'm satisfied at the West-side and I certainly wouldn't be missing anything.

posted on 30 min ago

vgking9699
Reply

1. vgking9699

Posts: 255; Member since: Mar 01, 2019

Google would have the right to drop them as android users, if they don’t wanna use the play store then google can say no to using the android operating system all together

posted on 2 hours ago

mariosraptor
Reply

3. mariosraptor

Posts: 196; Member since: Mar 15, 2012

Google can't. It's an open source os.

posted on 2 hours ago

Borged
Reply

9. Borged

Posts: 5; Member since: Feb 15, 2020

Its the dependence on Google services/apps that are tied to android that is the problem for using the open source core without Google. MicroG is one such attempt. Network location service is an issue that seems to come up Apple's NLS seems to be an alternative but the biggest is 'safetynet' which is used by apps which is a proprietary blob. Without safetynet working a lot of apps will just not work. But Huawei within their markets certainly can create their own safetynet blob and have app devs for apps that process transactions and banking apps etc use that. Huawei has a lot of muscle. I understand that have an agreement to use TomTom as the default map app.

posted on 53 min ago

BearHug
Reply

11. BearHug

Posts: 34; Member since: Jan 27, 2017

I think one of the most significant magic tricks Google pulled is christening its OS as open-source. Google's iron grip on Android is frightening. And if this GDSA initiative gains traction, a handful of execs in Shanghai will learn about that the hard way. It's shockingly naive to expect that Google will continue to feed updates, refinements, and features to so-called "partners" actively doing all they can to undermine it.

posted on 17 min ago

raky_b
Reply

6. raky_b

Posts: 465; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

Nope, android in not own by Google....it is an open source code.

posted on 1 hour ago

usguyver
Reply

12. usguyver

Posts: 8; Member since: Nov 08, 2009

android maybe open souse but you cant use it without google play services. therefor it becomes a brick without them, they would have to develop there own services and that will take years as google is still refining theirs all the time.

posted on 12 min ago

