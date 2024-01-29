Vote now: Are you using AI software regularly?





Today, AI is easily accessible to basically anyone curious enough to try it. Versions of some of the best chatbots available, like Open AI's Chat GPT and Google's Bard, are free to use by absolutely anyone. Generating images from text inputs is relatively cheap with the likes of Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E.





Meanwhile, some really popular software received AI-powered features at no extra cost. Adobe added Generative AI to both Photoshop and Illustrator and Microsoft embeds its Copilot in various places, including the Edge browser and GitHub.





The result is that it seems like AI is already everywhere. However, there is a sense that we are yet to figure out the full potential of the technology. Outside of some very specific use cases, the current abilities of all the chatbots and image-generating apps feel more like toys than powerful tools that will shape the future.





What is your experience with AI? Have you ever tried the trendiest technology of last year or you’re one of the doubters? What do you use AI for right now - fun and giggles or work tasks? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts about the state of AI in the comments below.

Are you already using AI software regularly? Yes, I use it for work Yes, I use it mostly for fun/personal use I gave it a try but don't use it regularly Not yet, but I might try it in the future I am not interested Yes, I use it for work 9.09% Yes, I use it mostly for fun/personal use 9.09% I gave it a try but don't use it regularly 45.45% Not yet, but I might try it in the future 9.09% I am not interested 27.27%

Until relatively recently artificial intelligence was more of a sci-fi concept than anything readily available for everyone. Then something snapped and AI tools started popping up everywhere, quickly followed by AI-powered apps and new AI features in well-known software. All this turned 2023 into the year when AI became mainstream and even trendy.