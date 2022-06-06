Vote now: What's the most exciting new iOS 16 feature?

Boy, does Apple really like to cram a gazillion announcements in its keynotes! Anyway, WWDC is now in full swing, and with its launch came iOS 16 – a new major software update landing on iPhones this fall. A public beta of iOS 16 is set to be released in July of this year.





And now that the keynote is behind us, we're curious: which new addition to or improvement in iOS 16 are you most excited about? We're sure some of the changes announced today will get more likes than others, but which one will get your vote? That's what today's poll aims to find out.





Most exciting iOS 16 feature? The redesigned lock screen iCloud shared photos library Editing/deleting iMessages The Wallet updates (Pay Later, Tap to Pay) Improved dictation features Focus and Focus Filters SharePlay in Messages Other (let us know in the comments!) The redesigned lock screen 55% iCloud shared photos library 2.5% Editing/deleting iMessages 27.5% The Wallet updates (Pay Later, Tap to Pay) 5% Improved dictation features 0% Focus and Focus Filters 2.5% SharePlay in Messages 2.5% Other (let us know in the comments!) 5%





What's new in iOS 16? In case you missed the announcement, the list of additions and improvements is pretty long, but the presentation kicked off with the introduction of a brand new lock screen experience . Apple also introduced new features in Wallet, including Tap to Pay and Apple Pay Later. We're getting improved dictation features, iCloud Shared Photos Library, and SharePlay in Messages. Oh, and did we mention that you'll be able to edit or retract those embarrassing iMessages caused by a less-than-perfect auto-correct? About ducking time!









If all goes according to plan, iOS 16 will come later this year – probably in September, in time for the launch of the iPhone 14 series. You will be able to get an early look at the new features if you choose to download the public beta version, which should become available in July. The list of iPhones compatible with iOS 16 includes any iPhone released over the past five years, including the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.















