Someone made a gaming handheld out of the original 1994 PlayStation

Someone made a gaming handheld out of the original PlayStation from 1994
The original PlayStation turns 30 this year – it was released in December 1994 in Japan.

It has the following dimensions:

  • Height: 63.5 mm
  • Width: 275 mm
  • Depth: 190 mm

Now, someone managed to cram it in a gaming handheld not much bigger than a foldable like, say, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

That's right, a PlayStation 1 has been turned to the handset form-factor (think Nintendo Switch) with dimension of 181/91/30 mm… and it's fully operational, a report from the German-based site WinFuture reads.

This is the latest creation of modder YveltalGriffin who presents it in an X/Twitter post:


He's calling it "PS Hanami" and says the custom-made PlayStation 1 portable was built in a month. Also, he states, the unique gadget uses a real PS1 motherboard that he cut in half, folded "like a book", and rewired. "No emulation!", he underscores.

There's a detailed description and showcase of the modder's project over at the BitBuilt forums. Also, there are a couple of videos. YveltalGriffin shows the device booting up and loading a Final Fantasy game.

A small drawback, however, is the short battery life of just two and a half hours. The device can get quite warm due to the fact that there is no passive or active cooling installed, as well.

Nevertheless, it's remarkable! Would you get one, if you could?
