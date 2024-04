Someone made a gaming handheld out of the original 1994 PlayStation

Height: 63.5 mm

Width: 275 mm

Depth: 190 mm

This is the PS Hanami, my handmade Playstation 1 portable that I designed and built in one month! It uses a REAL PS1 motherboard that I cut in half, folded like a book, and rewired. NO emulation! Details inhttps://t.co/WF8F8KgAiwpic.twitter.com/yajk4sB0o3 — YveltalGriffin (@YveltalGriffin) April 14, 2024





Nevertheless, it's remarkable! Would you get one, if you could?

The original PlayStation turns 30 this year – it was released in December 1994 in Japan.It has the following dimensions:Now, someone managed to cram it in a gaming handheld not much bigger than a foldable like, say, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 That's right, a PlayStation 1 has been turned to the handset form-factor (think Nintendo Switch) with dimension of 181/91/30 mm… and it's fully operational, a report from the German-based site WinFuture reads.This is the latest creation of modder YveltalGriffin who presents it in an X/Twitter post:He's calling it "PS Hanami" and says the custom-made PlayStation 1 portable was built in a month. Also, he states, the unique gadget uses a real PS1 motherboard that he cut in half, folded "like a book", and rewired. "No emulation!", he underscores.There's a detailed description and showcase of the modder's project over at the BitBuilt forums. Also, there are a couple of videos. YveltalGriffin shows the device booting up and loading a Final Fantasy game.A small drawback, however, is the short battery life of just two and a half hours. The device can get quite warm due to the fact that there is no passive or active cooling installed, as well.