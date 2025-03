Pixel Weather's fan-favorite feature just vanished and users are not happy

– freeskat, Reddit, March 2025



Even though the Weather Map is missing, the rest of the app still seems to be working fine, with sections like the AI Weather Report, Hourly Forecast, 10-day Forecast and Wind/Precipitation data all staying put. That said, a few users have noticed some hiccups with the AI features, too.

Overall, it seems like there is an issue with the Pixel Weather app, and Google is likely to be on it, though it is unclear whether the Weather Map was purposely removed or if it was just an error. It is hard to believe Google would just take it out like that, so we are expecting it to return in a future update.



Recently, Google made some changes to its Pixel Weather app , which launched with the Pixel 9 series last year. However, now, without any warning, it looks like the company quietly removed a popular feature that many users loved.Users have taken to the web to express their frustration after discovering that the Weather map has vanished following what seems to be a server-side change. This means the app hasn't received a formal update via the Play Store, yet the feature is no longer available.The Weather map is a useful tool that shows a 6-hour precipitation forecast in the US, UK and most EU countries. And the unexpected removal has left many puzzled, as the map was especially appreciated for providing real-time, visual weather updates for users' specific locations.