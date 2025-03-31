Pixel Weather's fan-favorite feature just vanished and users are not happy

Even though the Weather Map is missing, the rest of the app still seems to be working fine, with sections like the AI Weather Report, Hourly Forecast, 10-day Forecast and Wind/Precipitation data all staying put. That said, a few users have noticed some hiccups with the AI features, too.

– Ter768, Reddit, March 2025





We have reached out to Google for a comment and will update the article once we hear back.

Overall, it seems like there is an issue with the Pixel Weather app, and Google is likely to be on it, though it is unclear whether the Weather Map was purposely removed or if it was just an error. It is hard to believe Google would just take it out like that, so we are expecting it to return in a future update.