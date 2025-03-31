Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Pixel Weather's fan-favorite feature just vanished and users are not happy

A smartphone screen displaying a precipitation forecast map for Chicago.
Recently, Google made some changes to its Pixel Weather app, which launched with the Pixel 9 series last year. However, now, without any warning, it looks like the company quietly removed a popular feature that many users loved.

Users have taken to the web to express their frustration after discovering that the Weather map has vanished following what seems to be a server-side change. This means the app hasn't received a formal update via the Play Store, yet the feature is no longer available.

The Weather map is a useful tool that shows a 6-hour precipitation forecast in the US, UK and most EU countries. And the unexpected removal has left many puzzled, as the map was especially appreciated for providing real-time, visual weather updates for users' specific locations.

Why'd they remove it? It's the most convenient thing that i use everyday
– freeskat, Reddit, March 2025

Same here on my P7. Noticed it this morning when I was checking to see what was coming.

– indywrx, Reddit, March 2025

Google is literally allergic to keeping features people like. This is crazy. I get used to using this app and the features it has and then one day--poof. Geez.
– Matthew', member of Google Community, March 2025

Even though the Weather Map is missing, the rest of the app still seems to be working fine, with sections like the AI Weather Report, Hourly Forecast, 10-day Forecast and Wind/Precipitation data all staying put. That said, a few users have noticed some hiccups with the AI features, too.

I just reinstalled. The map is still gone AND now the AI Forecast doesn't work. AI worked fine before reinstalling.
– Ter768, Reddit, March 2025

Overall, it seems like there is an issue with the Pixel Weather app, and Google is likely to be on it, though it is unclear whether the Weather Map was purposely removed or if it was just an error. It is hard to believe Google would just take it out like that, so we are expecting it to return in a future update.

We have reached out to Google for a comment and will update the article once we hear back.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
