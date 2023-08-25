Once again a rumored new feature is missing from a Pixel Watch 2 certification

Getting a new device ready to be unveiled and then released takes a lot of hard work. In almost every market there is some regulatory agency that needs to employ the big rubber stamp that says, "APPROVED." According to MySmartPrice , the Pixel Watch 2 , expected to take the stage alongside the Pixel 8 series in October (possibly during the first week of the month), was certified by Singapore's IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) website.





The model number listed on the site, "G4TSL," was previously seen on the FCC's documentation and this model is the Wi-Fi only variant of the timepiece which is equipped with Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth connectivity. On the IMDA website, the Pixel Watch 2 was listed under the "Low-power device" category. The global 4G/LTE model, which wasn't listed by the IMDA, has a model number of GC3G8; the 4G model number for the U.S. is GD2WG.









We expect theto feature a 383 x 384 resolution display and the device will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC . This would be a huge improvement from the SoC used by the first Pixel Watch, the Exynos 9110. That chip powered the first Galaxy Watch back in 2018! The Exynos 9110 was built using a 10nm process node with two Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.15GHz. Compare that to the 4nm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 which has four Cortex-A53 cores with a clock speed of 1.7GHz. The GPU has also been upgraded. Wear OS 4 should be pre-installed.





Pixel Watch 2 's performance should leave the original version in the dust, gasping for air. While Google is expected to ship the sequel with 2GB of RAM as the original model had, the battery is rumored to be getting a 4% hike from 294mAh to 306mAh. So on paper, and based on the rumored specs, it surely seems as though the's performance should leave the original version in the dust, gasping for air. While Google is expected to ship the sequel with 2GB of RAM as the original model had, the battery is rumored to be getting a 4% hike from 294mAh to 306mAh. The Pixel Watch has already paid a visit to the FCC which it was required to do in order to operate in the U.S.



