Great-sounding Pixel Buds Pro are now selling for 45% off at Woot

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Now $90 OFF at Woot! $109 99 $199 99 $90 off (45%) The high-end Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for 45% off at Woot, allowing you to score a pair for just $109.99. This way, you'll save $90. The earbuds offer top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and are a true bargain at their current price. Don't miss out! Buy at Woot

As proper premium earphones, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver great sound, which you can adjust to fit your taste via the 5-band custom EQ in their Pixel Buds Pro companion app. In addition, they pack capable ANC, letting you enjoy your favorite songs with fewer distractions.If that's not enough, the earbuds boast impressive battery life. On their own and with active noise-canceling enabled, they offer up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their playtime goes up to 20 hours. With ANC off, the earbuds last up to 11 hours on a single charge and up to 31 hours with their case.Overall, you can't go wrong when getting Google's former flagship Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. They offer great sound, complemented by capable ANC and superb battery life, and are a true bargain at $90 off. Therefore, don't waste time! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a discounted price now!