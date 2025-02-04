Great-sounding Pixel Buds Pro are now selling for 45% off at Woot
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You just bought a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for just $399.99 through Woot's deal we told you about, and now you're looking for a pair of high-end earbuds to complete your Pixel ecosystem? Well, guess what — Woot is offering a massive discount on the top-tier Google Pixel Buds Pro as well.
As proper premium earphones, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver great sound, which you can adjust to fit your taste via the 5-band custom EQ in their Pixel Buds Pro companion app. In addition, they pack capable ANC, letting you enjoy your favorite songs with fewer distractions.
Overall, you can't go wrong when getting Google's former flagship Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. They offer great sound, complemented by capable ANC and superb battery life, and are a true bargain at $90 off. Therefore, don't waste time! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a discounted price now!
Yep, that's right! In addition to its generous 64% price cut on Google's former top-of-the-line phone, the Amazon-owned retailer is also offering a 45% markdown on the tech giant's ex-flagship earbuds. This means you can grab a pair for just $109.99 and save $90 in the process.
If that's not enough, the earbuds boast impressive battery life. On their own and with active noise-canceling enabled, they offer up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their playtime goes up to 20 hours. With ANC off, the earbuds last up to 11 hours on a single charge and up to 31 hours with their case.
