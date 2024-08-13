Pixel 9 is the first Google phone to launch without the latest version of Android
Google just unveiled its newest Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event. This time, the tech giant is switching things up by launching not just two, but four new phones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the second-generation book-style foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
But that is not all that is different. For the first time, Google is rolling out its new Pixel series with last year's Android 14 instead of the latest version, Android 15. Curious about why?
That said, the Pixel 9 series is expected to get Android 15 not long after launch, likely in October. Still, with the promise of seven years of updates, launching the Pixel 9 series with Android 14 now means it’ll miss out on that one last Android update it could’ve gotten if Google had just waited for Android 15 to be ready.
But to keep users from feeling disappointed, Google is offering a sweet deal for those who grab the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – a free year of the Google One AI Premium plan. This plan includes access to advanced AI features and a hefty 2 TB of storage. Here's what you can look forward to:
Well, it seems like Android 15 just isn’t ready for prime time yet. Google hasn’t given a clear reason for the decision, but it’s probably tied to its earlier-than-usual Pixel launch this year (the Pixel series usually debuts in October). Still, it’s puzzling why the company didn’t just hold off until Android 15 was good to go, likely in September.
Android 15 is not yet on board but Google Gemini is. | Image credit – Google
But to keep users from feeling disappointed, Google is offering a sweet deal for those who grab the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – a free year of the Google One AI Premium plan. This plan includes access to advanced AI features and a hefty 2 TB of storage. Here's what you can look forward to:
- Gemini Advanced: A supercharged chatbot with enhanced reasoning abilities.
- Google Docs/Gmail integration: Use Gemini Advanced to craft emails, generate text, and translate languages seamlessly.
- Unlimited Magic Editor saves in Google Photos.
- Access to expert support, family sharing, and even device insurance.
