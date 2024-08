Pixel 9 is the first Google phone to launch without the latest version of Android

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9: Pre-order at Amazon with Gift Card Pre-order the Pixel 9 with fancy new Gemini AI features at Amazon. The latest non-Pro model with a G4 chip is currently available with a $100 Gift Card. Gift Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Amazon + Gift Card Want more screen real estate to play with? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be right for you, and it's now available for pre-order. Get yours alongside a $200 Gift Card at Amazon. Gift Pre-order at Amazon Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order at Amazon + $350 Gift Card If you're a fan of foldable phones, you should definitely consider pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model succeeded Google's Pixel Fold last year and offers a number of improvements. Pre-order one at Amazon with a $350 Gift Card. Gift Pre-order at Amazon

Android 15

Android 15

Pixel 9

Android 15

Pixel 9

Android 14

Android 15

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro

Gemini Advanced : A supercharged chatbot with enhanced reasoning abilities.

: A supercharged chatbot with enhanced reasoning abilities. Google Docs/Gmail integration : Use Gemini Advanced to craft emails, generate text, and translate languages seamlessly.

: Use Gemini Advanced to craft emails, generate text, and translate languages seamlessly. Unlimited Magic Editor saves in Google Photos.

Access to expert support, family sharing, and even device insurance.

But that is not all that is different. For the first time, Google is rolling out its new Pixel series with last year's Android 14 instead of the latest version, Android 15 . Curious about why?Well, it seems likejust isn’t ready for prime time yet. Google hasn’t given a clear reason for the decision, but it’s probably tied to its earlier-than-usual Pixel launch this year (the Pixel series usually debuts in October). Still, it’s puzzling why the company didn’t just hold off untilwas good to go, likely in September.That said, theseries is expected to getnot long after launch, likely in October. Still, with the promise of seven years of updates, launching theseries withnow means it’ll miss out on that one last Android update it could’ve gotten if Google had just waited forto be ready.But to keep users from feeling disappointed, Google is offering a sweet deal for those who grab the, or theFold – a free year of the Google One AI Premium plan. This plan includes access to advanced AI features and a hefty 2 TB of storage. Here's what you can look forward to: