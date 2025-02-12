At $100 off, the Pixel 8a is the phone every budget-conscious Google fan needs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're a Pixel fan in the market for a new affordable phone, we encourage you to act quickly and grab the Pixel 8a while it's still on sale on Amazon.
The e-commerce giant is offering it at a 20% discount, allowing you to save $100 on the 128GB version of this capable handset. Given that it usually goes for around $500, scoring one for just under $400 is an exceptional deal. In case you think that 128GB won't be sufficient, feel free to go for the 256GB model instead, which is also on sale at the same price cut.
Though affordable, the Pixel 8a packs quite a punch. Boasting a top-tier Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this compact phone delivers speedy performance. Given that it rocks the same silicon found in Google's former flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro, our friend here can handle anything you throw its way.
As a true Pixel phone, it also captures stunning photos with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. In fact, when the light is ample, the pictures look as incredible as those taken by the regular Pixel 8, as we found out in our dedicated Pixel 8a review. What's more, the phone can record videos in 4K, so you'll be able to capture every special moment in high quality.
So, yeah! The Pixel 8a is definitely worth going for, especially at its current price on Amazon. Don't miss out and save today!
The e-commerce giant is offering it at a 20% discount, allowing you to save $100 on the 128GB version of this capable handset. Given that it usually goes for around $500, scoring one for just under $400 is an exceptional deal. In case you think that 128GB won't be sufficient, feel free to go for the 256GB model instead, which is also on sale at the same price cut.
Though affordable, the Pixel 8a packs quite a punch. Boasting a top-tier Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this compact phone delivers speedy performance. Given that it rocks the same silicon found in Google's former flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro, our friend here can handle anything you throw its way.
As a true Pixel phone, it also captures stunning photos with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. In fact, when the light is ample, the pictures look as incredible as those taken by the regular Pixel 8, as we found out in our dedicated Pixel 8a review. What's more, the phone can record videos in 4K, so you'll be able to capture every special moment in high quality.
Then there is the outstanding 4,492 mAh battery on board, which can easily get you through an intense day on a single charge. In addition, it supports 7.5W wireless charging, which is a rare sight on affordable phones.
So, yeah! The Pixel 8a is definitely worth going for, especially at its current price on Amazon. Don't miss out and save today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: