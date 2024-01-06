Pixel 8 series knows automatically when you put on or take off a screen protector

Did you ever put a screen protector on a phone only to notice that your touch inputs weren't registering like they were before? Or perhaps you have to use a harder touch since deploying the new screen protector. According to Android Police , if you own a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro , your device will automatically alert you when a screen protector has been added to your handset's touchscreen, reminding you to enable Screen protector mode improving the touch sensitivity of your phone's touchscreen.





And if you decide to remove a screen protector from your phone, you'll receive a notification automatically that this has happened. This notification will remind you to disable the Screen protector mode. Let's breakdown the directions.

When you put a screen protector on your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro , you will be reminded to turn on the Screen protector mode automatically. The notification will say "Enabling screen protector mode improves touch when using a screen protector." Tapping the notification gives you three options to choose from; one button takes you to settings, one allows you to acknowledge the notification without disabling it, and the third one allows you to disable the notification.









If you decide to turn on Screen protector mode, press the first button which takes you to Settings. From there, tap on Display and scroll down to Screen protector mode . Toggle the feature on which will "increase touch sensitivity and improve touch when using a screen protector." That's a snap, right?







When you remove a screen protector from your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro , you'll get a notification that reads, "Disabling screen protector mode improves touch when a screen protector is not used." Tap on the notification and you'll have the same three options you had when enabling the mode which is to go to Settings, acknowledge the notification but don't dismiss it, and request that the notification be dismissed.









If you are removing the screen protector and decide to disable Screen protector mode, tap the first button, and from Settings, tap on Display , scroll down to Screen protector mode, and toggle off the feature. Again, this couldn't be any easier.





