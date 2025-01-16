Cutting $400 off, Amazon lets you snag the Pixel 8 Pro at an unbeatable price
The Pixel 8 Pro may be an older model, but a $400 discount on Amazon makes it an unmissable opportunity for deal hunters looking for a powerful phone at a cheaper price. With this markdown, you can nab Google's former flagship with 128GB of storage for just under $600. That's a pretty great price, considering this bad boy normally goes for about $1,000.
It's worth noting, though, that there is also a there's also a red 'limited-time deal' banner. So, it's crucial to act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now, as it may expire in the blink of an eye.
While the Pixel 8 Pro is now an older model, it's definitely still among the best phones on the market. Its Tensor G3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, still packs a punch, allowing it to deal with demanding tasks without a hitch. That said, we don't recommend this phone to heavy mobile gamers, as it throttles after 10 minutes of intense gameplay, which results in a drop in performance.
Battery life is also on point with a hefty 5,050mAh power cell that can last you the whole day without top-ups. And when it finally needs a top-up, the 30W wired charging will have it back to 100% in just about an hour and a half.
But we do recommend it to people who love taking photos, as its 50MP main camera and 10.5MP selfie camera capture highly detailed pictures. Furthermore, you can easily modify your stills with the help of AI to make them exactly how you've imagined. Additionally, you'll be able to record clips in 4K at 60fps.
All in all, the Pixel 8 Pro is still worth going for, so don't wait and snag one at a bargain price today!
