Official Google silicone cases for the Pixel 8 Series leak and show very colorful options

We are only a few days away from Google's Hardware Event scheduled to go live this Wednesday, and it seems like the Google leak machine just cannot stop spilling the beans on what will be announced. In the latest leak, we now see full sized images of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases expected to be officially unveiled during the event.





The images are now fully available all over social media, including X, where leaker Kamila Wojciechowska originally shared the images. Wojciechowska also shared some of the marketing print surrounding the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases, including details on which material they are made out of.





Pixel 8 official case pic.twitter.com/P1EKEAKoMG — kamila (@Za_Raczke) September 30, 2023



According to the leak, these soft silicone cases are made with 42% recycled materials and feature subtle metallic accents. They are stain-resistant and microfiber-lined to protect your device even further. The colors also appear to closely match the colors that have already leaked for the Pixel 8 series.





Pixel 8 Cases / Credit: Kamila Wojciechowska (X)





Pixel 8 . For the Pro variant, the colors are reportedly called Bay, Charcoal, Mint, and Porcelain. There is also one surprise color that will be available for both the 8 and 8 Pro and that is the gorgeous Coral that was present with the Colorways available are said to be called Rose, Mint, Charcoal, and Hazel for the smaller. For the Pro variant, the colors are reportedly called Bay, Charcoal, Mint, and Porcelain. There is also one surprise color that will be available for both the 8 and 8 Pro and that is the gorgeous Coral that was present with the Pixel 7a , perhaps as a Google Store exclusive.





Pixel 8 Pro Cases / Credit: Kamila Wojciechowska (X)

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cases in Coral / Credit: Kamila Wojciechowska (X)



