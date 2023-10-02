Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Official Google silicone cases for the Pixel 8 Series leak and show very colorful options
We are only a few days away from Google's Hardware Event scheduled to go live this Wednesday, and it seems like the Google leak machine just cannot stop spilling the beans on what will be announced. In the latest leak, we now see full sized images of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases expected to be officially unveiled during the event.

The images are now fully available all over social media, including X, where leaker Kamila Wojciechowska originally shared the images. Wojciechowska also shared some of the marketing print surrounding the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases, including details on which material they are made out of.


According to the leak, these soft silicone cases are made with 42% recycled materials and feature subtle metallic accents. They are stain-resistant and microfiber-lined to protect your device even further. The colors also appear to closely match the colors that have already leaked for the Pixel 8 series.

Official Google silicone cases for the Pixel 8 Series leak and show very colorful options
Pixel 8 Cases / Credit: Kamila Wojciechowska (X)

Colorways available are said to be called Rose, Mint, Charcoal, and Hazel for the smaller Pixel 8. For the Pro variant, the colors are reportedly called Bay, Charcoal, Mint, and Porcelain. There is also one surprise color that will be available for both the 8 and 8 Pro and that is the gorgeous Coral that was present with the Pixel 7a, perhaps as a Google Store exclusive.

Official Google silicone cases for the Pixel 8 Series leak and show very colorful options
Pixel 8 Pro Cases / Credit: Kamila Wojciechowska (X)
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cases in Coral / Credit: Kamila Wojciechowska (X)

But perhaps the most exciting color to come out of the Pixel 8 series lineup is that Bay blue color that seems to be heavily featured in all of Google's Pixel 8 marketing. I can see this colorway becoming very popular, very fast, so it would probably be wise to place your orders as soon as they open up on Wednesday. Until then, stay tuned to our coverage of the Pixel Hardware event and our extensive coverage thereafter on what was announced.
