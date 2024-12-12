The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Who doesn't love scoring a capable phone at a massive discount? Yep, that's right — no one! This is why we're thrilled to report that the affordable Pixel 7a is currently on sale at a hefty price cut and is even more budget-friendly!

A seller on Amazon has discounted this budget Google smartphone by 33%, saving you $163. This allows you to score a unit south of $340, making this an offer you just can't resist! And don't worry! Amazon is taking care of the shipping process, and you'll have time until January 31st, 2025, to return the phone in case your purchase doesn't meet your expectations.

Pixel 7a in Charcoal: Now $163 off on Amazon!

Get the Pixel 7a for just under $337 on Amazon and save $163 in the process. The phone has fast performance thanks to its capable Tensor G2 chipset. Additionally, takes beautiful photos with its 64 MP main camera. Don't waste time and save now while you can!
$163 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Pixel 7a is starting to show its age, being a phone from last year, it still holds its ground. Thanks to its AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any hiccups.

Additionally, it stays true to its Pixel lineage and is probably the best camera phone in the budget segment right now. Thanks to Google's image processing magic and its capable 64 MP main camera, this bad boy takes gorgeous pictures with plenty of detail. This holds true both during the day in bright light and at night when light is scarce.

On top of that, you'll enjoy solid battery life with the 4,385 mAh power cell, easily getting you through the day. And if that's not enough, Google's budget phone also supports 7.5W wireless charging, a feature that's pretty rare in this price range.

As you can see, the Pixel 7a is definitely worth going for, even in 2024. Furthermore, it's a real steal at its current price on Amazon. The only downside of this promo is that the phone will probably arrive after Christmas. Nonetheless, if you don't need it for a Christmas present and want a speedy smartphone with top-notch camera capabilities and a budget price tag, we suggest you take advantage of this deal now!
