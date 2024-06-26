Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena introduces revamped user reviews

By PhoneArena Team
PhoneArena user revies
At PhoneArena, we love reviewing phones. Guiding you, dear readers, through the wonderful world of mobile technology while also living on the bleeding edge of technology is living the proverbial dream for tech-heads like us. 

But why should we have all the fun, when you can also join in on the action?

This is why today we are announcing a fully revamped user review functionality, which allows you to write your phone reviews. Sharing your personal experience with a certain device can assist other PhoneArena enthusiasts in making informed buying decisions. 

The new user review experience comes with a fresh and intuitive interface, all wrapped up in a user-friendly layout. We've implemented a new "User Score" widget in the specs page of each phone, which allows you to see the aggregated user review score, read all reviews, or quickly add one yourself. Alternatively, the three most recent user reviews are available at the bottom of the specs page. 


Navigation-wise, we've also made it easier to navigate through the submitted user reviews and sort them by "Most helpful". Other users can rate reviews as "Helpful" or "Unhelpful", so it would certainly pay off to create informative and complete user reviews. 

Aside from writing a review, you will also be able to rate each device in six categories: build quality, camera quality, performance, display, battery life/charging, and the all-new "value for money". The latter will indicate whether the phone's worth the price based on your personal experience with it. You can also list all the pros and cons of each device. 

There are some entirely new rating options. Aside from rating each of the device features and writing a short review, users can now "recommend" a certain device if they've grown particularly fond of it. 

To post a user review on PhoneArena or mark any of the existing ones as helpful, you need to be signed into your PhoneArena account. 

Here's what the new user review interface looks like.



If you've used any of the following devices, be among the first to submit a user review and help your fellow tech enthusiasts! 


