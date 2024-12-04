PhoneArena launches new Battery Life and Camera Score hub pages





We have been doing extensive in-house battery testing for all devices we have reviewed for over a decade, and, since late 2023, we also have our PhoneArena Camera Score for dozens of smartphones.



There are countless hours of testing behind each of these scores, and we are excited to share all of those years of testing in one place. In these pages, you will find the total Battery and Camera Scores, but also individual components of each of our tests.

For example, in the battery score page, you will be able to compare and sort phones by their battery life for a specific use case, such as video streaming, or by their total score.

PhoneArena Battery Score hub page



As for our camera scores, you can find a score for each individual camera, so if you are looking for a phone with, say, a great zoom camera, you can easily sort phones by that component. All of that data is now easily accessible here:

PhoneArena Camera Score hub page We have been doing extensive in-house battery testing for all devices we have reviewed for over a decade, and, since late 2023, we also have our PhoneArena Camera Score for dozens of smartphones.









In a separate "How Do We Rate" page , we explain our testing method in detail for the curious ones.





The brief version of that is that we ensure equal conditions for all of our tests. For battery tests, for example, they are performed in a climate controlled studio with screen brightness set to the same level on all phones. For our Camera Score, we again control for conditions to ensure our tests for exposure and color balance are performed in the same conditions.



Receive the latest news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

These new hub pages are a great way to see an overview of all devices we have tested, but their real power is in their filtering capabilities.





How to use filters in the new PhoneArena hub pages









In the "Device" field, you can type the name of specific models you are curious about and instantly see their results.





In the "Device Type" field, you can, for example, select to only see the results for flip phones.





In the "Manufacturer" field, you can easily filter only Apple or only Samsung phones, or look at the results from a few different brands.





You can also filter devices by their price, a useful option if you are shopping within a specific budget.





You also have the option to filter devices by the year of their release.





Best of all, you can combine multiple filters for a very specific search, and it only takes a few clicks to do that.





Summary





Our new Battery Score and Camera Score pages are constantly updated with every phone we review, giving you the latest performance data in one place. Bookmark them now and stay up-to-date on the latest trends in smartphone cameras and batteries.





We also look forward to your thoughts on these pages!





Our hope is they become a valuable resource in your search for your next phone. Share your feedback and suggestions in the comments below.





Today, PhoneArena launches two new hub pages, where you can find all of our battery test results and camera scores. These pages are your one-stop shop for the latest smartphone battery and camera performance data, where you can find results for a specific phones or compare multiple devices easily.