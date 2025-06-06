Follow these warnings from the FBI and New York Police so you don't get scammed

Several regional FBI offices across the country are sending out warnings to U.S. smartphone owners telling them that scammers are spoofing FBI phone numbers nationwide . This enables them to impersonate FBI agents while threatening the victims by telling them that they are about to be arrested unless they send money. If you believe that you have been targeted by this scheme, direct your browser to www.ic3.gov and file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center.





The El Paso branch of the FBI made it clear in a tweet that the FBI will never:

Call or email private citizens to demand payment or threaten arrest.

You will not be asked to wire a "settlement" to avoid an arrest.

You will never be asked to use large sums of your money to catch a criminal.

The FBI will not ask you for wire transfers or gift cards

The FBI won't call you about "frozen" social security numbers or coordinate inheritances.









The #FBI will never call or email you to demand payment or threaten arrest. This is a scam. Hang up! #TakeABeathttps://t.co/lc3POTqkCnpic.twitter.com/c6mH6iJcju — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) June 3, 2025

It's not just the FBI reacting to this scam. The New York State Police say that recently New York citizens have been receiving phone calls from numbers that appear to be legitimate New York State Police phone numbers. These callers, claiming to be law enforcement officials, have asked victims for their social security numbers and have threatened to punish those receiving these calls who do not comply with the demands for information made by the fake cops.

-The New York State Police







Like the FBI, the New York State Police make it clear that they "will never call individuals and demand sensitive information or threaten arrest or legal action over the phone." If you do get a call similar to the ones that the FBI and New York State Police are warning you about, you should do the following:



