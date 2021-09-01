Notification Center

Accessories Apps Music Audio

Philips Hue + Spotify = a light show at home, now in early access

Radoslav Minkov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Philips Hue + Spotify = a light show at home, now in early access
Philips is now giving users early access to a new feature for its popular Philips Hue lights. It integrates the lights with your Spotify music to create a dynamic light show for you to enjoy at home.

Philips Hue + Spotify, as it's called, essentially makes your smart lights react to the Spotify music that you're playing, potentially further enhancing the positive emotional impact of your favorite tunes.

"It’s the first of its kind. We’ve partnered with Spotify to offer a unique lighting and music integration that links your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts, making your lights react to the Spotify music you love." - Philips


Just today Philips also released the following Philips Hue + Spotify reveal trailer, essentially comparing the experience to being at a concert show, but at home:



It's important to know that in addition to color Philips Hue lights, one also needs a Philips Hue Smart Bridge, which will serve as the brains behind this operation, controlling the lights.

Philips Hue Bridge 2nd Generation

Smart lighting hub that manages Philips Hue lights

$59 99
Buy at BestBuy

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth LED Smart Bulbs

3-Pack, multicolor

$35 off (26%)
$99 99
$134 99
Buy at BestBuy


Also, of course, one needs a Spotify account, but Spotify Premium isn't necessary and a free account will do. We're yet to find out if this fun concept will catch on and be adopted by other smart lights manufacturers, or whether Philips plans to integrate it with more music streaming apps in the future.

