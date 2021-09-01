Philips Hue + Spotify = a light show at home, now in early access

Philips Hue + Spotify = a light show at home, now in early access1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Philips Hue + Spotify, as it's called, essentially makes your smart lights react to the Spotify music that you're playing, potentially further enhancing the positive emotional impact of your favorite tunes.
"It’s the first of its kind. We’ve partnered with Spotify to offer a unique lighting and music integration that links your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts, making your lights react to the Spotify music you love." - Philips
It's important to know that in addition to color Philips Hue lights, one also needs a Philips Hue Smart Bridge, which will serve as the brains behind this operation, controlling the lights.
Also, of course, one needs a Spotify account, but Spotify Premium isn't necessary and a free account will do. We're yet to find out if this fun concept will catch on and be adopted by other smart lights manufacturers, or whether Philips plans to integrate it with more music streaming apps in the future.