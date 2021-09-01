Philips Hue + Spotify = a light show at home, now in early access

Just today Philips also released the following Philips Hue + Spotify reveal trailer, essentially comparing the experience to being at a concert show, but at home:It's important to know that in addition to color Philips Hue lights, one also needs a Philips Hue Smart Bridge, which will serve as the brains behind this operation, controlling the lights.





Also, of course, one needs a Spotify account, but Spotify Premium isn't necessary and a free account will do. We're yet to find out if this fun concept will catch on and be adopted by other smart lights manufacturers, or whether Philips plans to integrate it with more music streaming apps in the future.