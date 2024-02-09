Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Another Peloton instructor becomes the voice of Waze's driving experience
It looks like Waze and Peloton have signed an agreement to bring fans a little bit of both worlds. After releasing a new driving experience voiced by Peloton instructor Matty Maggiacomo back in December, Waze is back at it with a similar theme.

This time around Waze users will have the option to choose to receive navigation instructions from Cody Rigsby, another Peloton famous instructor. Apparently, Cody won’t just offer you the necessary navigation instructions but also … dating advice, “in a sharp-tongued and gossipy tone.”

That being said, expect to hear prompts like “Flowers are great. But give anything but roses. Roses say <I don’t know what kind of flowers you like, and I don’t care enough to ask>.”

For those who get stressed fast during commuting, Cody has some special lines too, such as “You’re going to be your own hype man today. When you’re ready to go, say in a loud voice: <I’m fierce, I’m amazing, I’m going to slay this drive>.”

The Cody Rigsby driving experience comes with the Flouncy Mood and the Princess Carriage custom vehicle icon. The newly launched experience is now available worldwide with voice navigation in English.

