Taiwan tensions raise question marks over chip supply stability

With Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arriving in Taiwan today, tensions between the U.S., China, and Taiwan are high. This could be scary for customers of the world's largest independent chip foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Tech firms that depend on TSMC to manufacture chips based on the designs they submit to the company include Apple , Qualcomm, Mediatek, Nvidia, Intel, AMD and more.





Liu says that what he means is that the complexity of the processes used by TSMC to build chips requires cooperation from its customers and suppliers. If a battle should erupt, this communication could be blocked leaving TSMC without the ability to produce chips. China does account for 10% of TSMC's revenue leading Liu to state "if they need us, it's not a bad thing."





Liu said that a battle involving China and Taiwan wouldn't have any winners and would be over more than just semiconductors. It could result, he said, in the "destruction of the world's rules-based order" and would "totally change" the politics of the region. Not that it might stop China from trying to take control of TSMC, the latter's chairman said that any military action in the area would "create great economic turmoil on [both] sides."







The executive notes that in the event TSMC has to stop production, many nations, including China, would find that "suddenly their most advanced components" would be unavailable. TSMC is the 10th most valuable company in the world based on market cap (stock price multiplied by shares outstanding).





Pelosi's visit to Taiwan today made her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan since 1997. The Chinese Foreign Ministry says that the visit "seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." For years the U.S. recognized Taiwan (aka the Republic of China) as the government of China until January 1979 when the U.S. (under the Carter administration) recognized the People's Republic of China as the one legitimate China.

