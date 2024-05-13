Peace in the group chat: Google Messages to hide texts from blocked contacts

Google Messages to hide messages from blocked contacts in group chats



According to Android Authority , a well-known tech site all about Android, the newest beta version of Google Messages brings a handy feature: it hides messages from contacts you've blocked, even in group chats.







As you can see in the attached screenshots, if you've blocked contacts in a group chat, you'll also get a pop-up notification letting you know that you might miss some messages because the chat includes blocked contacts.



Before, blocked contacts couldn't send texts to the user in one-on-one chats, but their messages were still visible in group chats. So, if you block someone, you won't see their messages in the group chat. But, weirdly enough, blocked contacts can still see your messages in the group chat. That's just how it works for now.



Right now, this feature is only available to beta users. There's no set timeline for when it will be available to everyone.