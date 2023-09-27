These budget-friendly Panasonic earbuds have awesome AirPods Pro-level ANC and are now 60% OFF on Amazon UK

Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K: Now 60% OFF on Amazon UK! Grab the awesome Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K earbuds from Amazon UK and save £90 in the process. The earbuds have phenomenal ANC and are a true bargain, especially at their current discounted price! £90 off (60%) Buy at Amazon

Yes, the Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K are neither the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II nor the Sony WF-1000XM5, but they cost a fraction of what these two cost. Furthermore, the ANC here is top-tier and can even adjust based on the noise from your surroundings. So, if you are in a loud place, the earbuds will adjust the ANC accordingly and kill those pesky noises, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.In addition to their awesome high-end ANC, the earbuds deliver pretty good sound with emphasis on bass. Hip-hop lovers will easily fall in love with these earphones. Also you can adjust their audio through the EQ in their companion Panasonic Audio Connect app if you don't like how these bad boys sound out of the box.The earbuds also come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means they are good for the gym as well. Additionally they offer up to 6.5 hours of listening time on a single charge on their own and up to 19.5 hours with the case.The Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K may not be Bose or Sony earbuds, but they are as awesome as the other high-end earphones. Also, their incredible budget-friendly price on Amazon UK at the moment makes these bad boys a real steal. So, go and grab a pair of Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K at a lower cost while you can!