Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

These budget-friendly Panasonic earbuds have awesome AirPods Pro-level ANC and are now 60% OFF on Amazon UK

Deals Audio
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These budget-friendly Panasonic earbuds have AirPods Pro-level ANC and are currently 60% OF
Awesome noise-canceling earbuds such as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Sony WF-1000XM5 cost a lot to get, and not everyone is ready to spend £200+ on a new pair of earbuds. Well, if you, too, are in the market for more budget-friendly earphones but still want to have awesome ANC, then you should definitely take advantage of this deal.

At the moment, Amazon UK has the awesome Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K earbuds on sale for a whopping 60% OFF their price. This means you will score savings of £90 if you pull the trigger on this deal and grab a pair of Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K today.

Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K: Now 60% OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the awesome Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K earbuds from Amazon UK and save £90 in the process. The earbuds have phenomenal ANC and are a true bargain, especially at their current discounted price!
£90 off (60%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes, the Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K are neither the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II nor the Sony WF-1000XM5, but they cost a fraction of what these two cost. Furthermore, the ANC here is top-tier and can even adjust based on the noise from your surroundings. So, if you are in a loud place, the earbuds will adjust the ANC accordingly and kill those pesky noises, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.

In addition to their awesome high-end ANC, the earbuds deliver pretty good sound with emphasis on bass. Hip-hop lovers will easily fall in love with these earphones. Also you can adjust their audio through the EQ in their companion Panasonic Audio Connect app if you don't like how these bad boys sound out of the box.

The earbuds also come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means they are good for the gym as well. Additionally they offer up to 6.5 hours of listening time on a single charge on their own and up to 19.5 hours with the case.

The Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K may not be Bose or Sony earbuds, but they are as awesome as the other high-end earphones. Also, their incredible budget-friendly price on Amazon UK at the moment makes these bad boys a real steal. So, go and grab a pair of Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K at a lower cost while you can!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless