Our poll shows you like the S26 Ultra's look more than the iPhone 17 Pro, yet plenty of you actually hate both

Galaxy S26 Ultra with its alleged rounded corners and a new-old camera bump. More than three thousand people have participated in the poll so far, and the majority (41.11% at the time of writing) selected that they like the potential new Galaxy S26 Ultra look. We asked you guys to tell us what you think about these new design directions . Most of you have actually voted that you like thewith its alleged rounded corners and a new-old camera bump. More than three thousand people have participated in the poll so far, and the majority (41.11% at the time of writing) selected that they like the potential newlook.





Meanwhile, the second most-popular opinion (34.31% of voters in our poll at the time of writing) was that both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro don't look very good. The iPhone 17 Pro features a redesigned camera island, an aluminum unibody, and a section on the back made from Ceramic Shield, and the design, for many, is a bit on the controversial side.

14.27% of the voters in our poll find that the iPhone 17 Pro looks good, though, so there are those of you who like the new direction Apple is taking. Actually, when the rumors about the new design for the iPhone 17 Pro first started, I was adamant that it looked terrible, but now, with the new Cosmic Orange color, I find myself thinking it's not that bad...





Which one do you think looks better? Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra iPhone 17 Pro Both look good Both look bad Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 41.01% iPhone 17 Pro 14.33% Both look good 10.35% Both look bad 34.31%

Galaxy S26 Ultra

iPhone 17

Galaxy S26 Ultra

The iPhone 17 Pro, however, doesn't manage to look as sleek as the Galaxy S26 Ultra leak shows. It looks somewhat rugged, even, so I can understand why so many people would vote that it doesn't look good. Despite that, I've started to get used to it, and I feel like I may potentially even start liking it soon.



