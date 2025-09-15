Our poll shows you like the S26 Ultra's look more than the iPhone 17 Pro, yet plenty of you actually hate both
We recently asked you what did you think about the potential Galaxy S26 Ultra look and the iPhone 17 Pro. And the results are surprising!
The iPhone 17 Pro, with its new design, was announced last week on September 9. It's a bold departure from Apple's usual refined design aesthetic. Meanwhile, rumor has it Samsung is prepping a design change for its next-year flagship as well, the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Only 10.31% of voters at the time of writing find that both phones look good. As you can see, you guys seem to find the Galaxy S26 Ultra's new rumored looks good, and generally, most of you dislike the new iPhone 17 Pro look.
I can understand why people would like the possible new look for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. After all, it's not a huge departure from smartphone design anyway; it's nothing crazy, and can look very sleek, depending on how Samsung actually does it.
We asked you guys to tell us what you think about these new design directions. Most of you have actually voted that you like the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its alleged rounded corners and a new-old camera bump. More than three thousand people have participated in the poll so far, and the majority (41.11% at the time of writing) selected that they like the potential new Galaxy S26 Ultra look.
Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked dummy next to the S25 Ultra. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Meanwhile, the second most-popular opinion (34.31% of voters in our poll at the time of writing) was that both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro don't look very good. The iPhone 17 Pro features a redesigned camera island, an aluminum unibody, and a section on the back made from Ceramic Shield, and the design, for many, is a bit on the controversial side.
The iPhone 17 Pro. | Image Credit - Apple
14.27% of the voters in our poll find that the iPhone 17 Pro looks good, though, so there are those of you who like the new direction Apple is taking. Actually, when the rumors about the new design for the iPhone 17 Pro first started, I was adamant that it looked terrible, but now, with the new Cosmic Orange color, I find myself thinking it's not that bad...
Only 10.31% of voters at the time of writing find that both phones look good. As you can see, you guys seem to find the Galaxy S26 Ultra's new rumored looks good, and generally, most of you dislike the new iPhone 17 Pro look.
I can understand why people would like the possible new look for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. After all, it's not a huge departure from smartphone design anyway; it's nothing crazy, and can look very sleek, depending on how Samsung actually does it.
The iPhone 17 Pro, however, doesn't manage to look as sleek as the Galaxy S26 Ultra leak shows. It looks somewhat rugged, even, so I can understand why so many people would vote that it doesn't look good. Despite that, I've started to get used to it, and I feel like I may potentially even start liking it soon.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: