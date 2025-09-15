Our poll shows you like the S26 Ultra's look more than the iPhone 17 Pro, yet plenty of you actually hate both

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
We recently asked you what did you think about the potential Galaxy S26 Ultra look and the iPhone 17 Pro. And the results are surprising!

The iPhone 17 Pro, with its new design, was announced last week on September 9. It's a bold departure from Apple's usual refined design aesthetic. Meanwhile, rumor has it Samsung is prepping a design change for its next-year flagship as well, the Galaxy S26 Ultra

We asked you guys to tell us what you think about these new design directions. Most of you have actually voted that you like the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its alleged rounded corners and a new-old camera bump. More than three thousand people have participated in the poll so far, and the majority (41.11% at the time of writing) selected that they like the potential new Galaxy S26 Ultra look.


Meanwhile, the second most-popular opinion (34.31% of voters in our poll at the time of writing) was that both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro don't look very good. The iPhone 17 Pro features a redesigned camera island, an aluminum unibody, and a section on the back made from Ceramic Shield, and the design, for many, is a bit on the controversial side. 


14.27% of the voters in our poll find that the iPhone 17 Pro looks good, though, so there are those of you who like the new direction Apple is taking. Actually, when the rumors about the new design for the iPhone 17 Pro first started, I was adamant that it looked terrible, but now, with the new Cosmic Orange color, I find myself thinking it's not that bad... 

Which one do you think looks better?

Vote View Result

Only 10.31% of voters at the time of writing find that both phones look good. As you can see, you guys seem to find the Galaxy S26 Ultra's new rumored looks good, and generally, most of you dislike the new iPhone 17 Pro look. 

I can understand why people would like the possible new look for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. After all, it's not a huge departure from smartphone design anyway; it's nothing crazy, and can look very sleek, depending on how Samsung actually does it. 

The iPhone 17 Pro, however, doesn't manage to look as sleek as the Galaxy S26 Ultra leak shows. It looks somewhat rugged, even, so I can understand why so many people would vote that it doesn't look good. Despite that, I've started to get used to it, and I feel like I may potentially even start liking it soon. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities.
