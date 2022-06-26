The OSOM OV1 security flagship gets a new name and a new focus

You might remember earlier this year when we told you about the OSOM OV1 smartphone. Created by some of the same crew that developed the Essential Phone, the OSOM (pronounced "awesome") OV1 was going to focus on privacy and ship with a "Secure Data Cable" that would come with a switch to prevent the transfer of data from the phone when plugged into a public charging port.





The OSOM OV1 was expected to be equipped with high-end specs including Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Applications Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The device was also reportedly going to support Ultra Wideband (UWB) which is used by Apple, Samsung, and Google. Apple and Samsung use it to help users pinpoint lost items with incredible accuracy. Google will use it on the Pixel to offer users the ability to unlock their cars using their Pixel handsets.







The phone, which the company said would include a "truly flagship experience," was supposed to come with a battery that would power the phone beyond all-day use. It would also feature support for 5G, and come with a 48MP primary camera. In other words, the OSOM OV1 would be a phone that many Android users could find enticing, But now, a major change has been announced.





Last week, Solana Mobile introduced the Saga , a flagship Android phone integrated with the Solana blockchain. Saga is the new name for the OV1 smartphone and will deliver secure transactions and manage digital assets including non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a digital collectible that is non-fungible meaning that it is unique and cannot be traded for the same thing.





NFT ownership is kept track of using the blockchain which is a hack-proof digital ledger used to keep track of NFTs and cryptocurrency ownership.







The Saga will carry a 6.67-inch OLED display and will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. It will feature 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage. It is unclear whether the device will support 5G, carry a huge battery, or feature a double or triple camera array. The device will be released early next year with a price tag of around $1,000 and it will be sold in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Europe.



