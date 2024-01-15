Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
The Orlando Magic and Verizon expand partnership to integrate Total by Verizon

Verizon
@cosminvasile
Verizon has been sponsoring the Orlando Magic for many years, and the collaboration between the two brands will continue even more years to come, both the city of Orlando and the carrier announced last week.

More importantly, the partnership between the Orlando Magic and Verizon has been expanded to include Total by Verizon. The partnership marks Total by Verizon’s first official team sponsorship, as the prepaid wireless brand is looking to expand in Orlando and the surrounding areas.

The Orlando Magic are thrilled to continue its partnership with Verizon and introduce Total by Verizon. Keeping the incredible network of Verizon in our global partnership family was very important to us,” said Sr. Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters.

Verizon’s 5G connectivity within the Magic’s Kia Center offers fans several engagement opportunities, which will be enhanced the carrier’s prepaid wireless brand in multiple ways.

For starters, the partnership will also include in-arena signage during all Magic home games and other brand integration. Also, Total by Verizon will provide technology that allows fans to stream video directly from their phone.

That includes fans watching on NBA League Pass who will also have the ability to submit or stream from wherever they are watching. Last but not least, the carrier will highlight new in-game technology that enables fans to display photos and videos on the center-hung videoboard on TVs throughout the arena.

Total by Verizon announced that it will also be the presenting sponsor of the Magic mobile app.

