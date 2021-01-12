Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G leaks in full with iPhone-like camera, curved-edge display
Oppo's Find X3 Pro camera seems to be inspired by the iPhone
The press renders seen above and below, published by Evan Blass, show off another unique take on the rear camera bump. Oppo has chosen four sensors and an LED flash arranged in an iPhone-like layout.
The left column of sensors consists of an LED flash at the very top, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 2x optical zoom at the bottom, and a fancy new 3-megapixel 25x macro camera in the middle that’s surrounded by LED lights, although how these two work together is unclear.
On the right column is a new 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide implementation. Both of these sensors are manufactured by Sony but neither has been officially announced yet.
There's also a small microphone placed between the main and ultra-wide cameras for video recording. Speaking of which, the quad-camera system can output 10-bit video content, allowing owners to take full advantage of the 10-bit display.
edge display complete with a punch-hole in the top-left corner. The bezels can’t be properly seen in these renders, but they should be pretty slim.
In addition to the aforementioned 10-bit content support, Oppo’s newest display supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate like the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will be unveiled this Thursday.
The physical package is completed by what looks like an aluminum frame. This is home to a power key on the right side and volume buttons on the right. There is another mic on top of the phone, and the bottom should be where the USB-C port, speaker, and SIM card tray are placed.
There’s unlikely to be a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As for the colors and materials, the images above suggest there are four variants planned. Three models in Black, White, and Blue that’ll use either ceramic or matte frosted glass; and an additional brown model made out of leather, presumably vegan leather.
Reno 5.
As for the all-important specifications, leaked information points towards the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. That’s the same processor Samsung is going to be using inside the Galaxy S21 line.
There’s no word on the storage and RAM just yet, but the phone will include a decently sized 4,500mAh battery that supports both 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast wired charging and 30W VOOC Air fast wireless charging.
As with other 2021 Android flagships, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is set to ship with Android 11 straight out of the box. In this particular case, the phone will also have the latest version of ColorOS 11 pre-installed.
There's also a small microphone placed between the main and ultra-wide cameras for video recording. Speaking of which, the quad-camera system can output 10-bit video content, allowing owners to take full advantage of the 10-bit display.
It ships with a curved-edge 6.7-inch 10-bit 120Hz display
edge display complete with a punch-hole in the top-left corner. The bezels can’t be properly seen in these renders, but they should be pretty slim.
In addition to the aforementioned 10-bit content support, Oppo’s newest display supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate like the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will be unveiled this Thursday.
The physical package is completed by what looks like an aluminum frame. This is home to a power key on the right side and volume buttons on the right. There is another mic on top of the phone, and the bottom should be where the USB-C port, speaker, and SIM card tray are placed.
There’s unlikely to be a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As for the colors and materials, the images above suggest there are four variants planned. Three models in Black, White, and Blue that’ll use either ceramic or matte frosted glass; and an additional brown model made out of leather, presumably vegan leather.
Oppo Find X3 Pro announcement date and specifications
Reno 5.
As for the all-important specifications, leaked information points towards the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. That’s the same processor Samsung is going to be using inside the Galaxy S21 line.
There’s no word on the storage and RAM just yet, but the phone will include a decently sized 4,500mAh battery that supports both 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast wired charging and 30W VOOC Air fast wireless charging.
As with other 2021 Android flagships, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is set to ship with Android 11 straight out of the box. In this particular case, the phone will also have the latest version of ColorOS 11 pre-installed.