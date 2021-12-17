Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Oppo

Official Oppo CAD renders showcase an elegant 'all-screen' phone with rear display for selfies

Daniel Petrov
By
1
Official Oppo CAD renders showcase an elegant 'all-screen' phone with rear display for selfies
The Oppo Find X3 Pro that we reviewed in the spring turned out to be one excellent handset, complete with all the modern bells and whistles like a granular refresh rate display with dynamic wide color management, as well as a unique microscope camera that can do up to 30x magnification.

Well, its successor is on the way, it seems, and will be introducing other crazy features like the super Macro Lens camera. The team from LetsGoDigital has discovered a recent patent release in the global WIPO where Oppo details what it future phones may look like, perhaps even in the X4 series, as we are a winter away from their unveiling. 


Those patents depict a very svelte looking device with an all-screen design at the front, rounded edges all over, and a funky rear display that can be used for a viewfinder when taking selfies with the better camera kit on the back. There is no visible selfie camera but it could be tucked under the front panel, as Oppo already teased such a technology a while ago.


The Find X4 series, however, was rumored to have a 32MP front-facing camera, so either it will be an under-display unit, or this patent refers to a different phone from Oppo altogether. The rest of the Oppo Find X4 Pro specs are tipped to be a 6.78" 1440p LTPO display with 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, like the panel on the foldable Find N, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (of course), as well as a duo of 50MP wide and ultrawide cameras on the back, complemented by a telephoto shooter. 

Battery duties should be relegated to a 5000mAh unit with 80W fast-charging abilities. The X4 Pro specs leak didn't mention that the Micro Lens camera will stay, but in these leaked CAD-based renders there seem to be four rear cameras, so we keep our hopes high that this pretty design will ultimately materialize as soon as the X4 models hit the shelves.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Listen to Apple Music 12 Months for Free with SiriusXM Platinum VIP
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Listen to Apple Music 12 Months for Free with SiriusXM Platinum VIP
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty
-$71
OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed
Explained: Why many flagship phone reviews pop up at the exact same time
by Rado Minkov,  1
Explained: Why many flagship phone reviews pop up at the exact same time
OnePlus giving away NFTs to celebrate its eighth anniversary
by Anam Hamid,  0
OnePlus giving away NFTs to celebrate its eighth anniversary
Samsung pushes the stable version of One UI 4.0 to its foldables (again)
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Samsung pushes the stable version of One UI 4.0 to its foldables (again)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless