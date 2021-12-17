Official Oppo CAD renders showcase an elegant 'all-screen' phone with rear display for selfies





Well, its successor is on the way, it seems, and will be introducing other crazy features like the super Macro Lens camera. The team from LetsGoDigital has discovered a recent patent release in the global WIPO where Oppo details what it future phones may look like, perhaps even in the X4 series, as we are a winter away from their unveiling.









Those patents depict a very svelte looking device with an all-screen design at the front, rounded edges all over, and a funky rear display that can be used for a viewfinder when taking selfies with the better camera kit on the back. There is no visible selfie camera but it could be tucked under the front panel, as Oppo already teased such a technology a while ago.









The Find X4 series, however, was rumored to have a 32MP front-facing camera, so either it will be an under-display unit, or this patent refers to a different phone from Oppo altogether. The rest of the Oppo Find X4 Pro specs are tipped to be a 6.78" 1440p LTPO display with 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, like the panel on the foldable Find N , a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (of course), as well as a duo of 50MP wide and ultrawide cameras on the back, complemented by a telephoto shooter.





Battery duties should be relegated to a 5000mAh unit with 80W fast-charging abilities. The X4 Pro specs leak didn't mention that the Micro Lens camera will stay, but in these leaked CAD-based renders there seem to be four rear cameras, so we keep our hopes high that this pretty design will ultimately materialize as soon as the X4 models hit the shelves.





