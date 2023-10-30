Oppo A79 5G introduced with innovative AI camera, massive battery
Oppo’s latest mid-range smartphone offers good value for the price, at least on paper. The A79 promises an “innovative AI camera” and a bunch of other decent specs such as massive battery, large display, and 5G support.
At its core, the new Oppo A79 5G isn’t that impressive, but that’s understandable considering the price. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, which paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD card).
According to Oppo, the phone’s “Sunlight Display” allows users to see every detail even in bright sunlight. Also, the screen is Widevine L1 certified, which means Amazon Prime and Netflix are streamed in 1080p resolution.
Everything is kept alive by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging support. Oppo A79 5G is IP54 rated and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The newly introduced Oppo A79 5G is available in two different colors: Glowing Green and Mystery Black. Currently, the smartphone is available for purchase in India for INR 19,999, which is around $240 / €225.
As far as the display goes, Oppo A79 5G sports a large 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD waterdrop screen, which features Panda Glass protection, 90Hz refresh rate, 680 nits peak brightness, and 391 ppi.
Moving on to the camera, Oppo A79 5G packs a dual camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera with Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and a 2-megapixel Omnivision OV02B1B depth sensor. There’s also a secondary 8-megapixel snapper in the front for selfies.
