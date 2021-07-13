Ookla’s Speedtest for videos comes to Android

How does Speedtest test streaming capabilities?





After clicking OK, the app starts the process and increases the resolution with every clip. Once finished, you will get the maximum video resolution that you can stream alongside load time information.



Of course, you can always rely on the simple download and upload speeds. If you are not too tech-savvy though, it would probably be easier to get your results in plain English. The best part, in my opinion, is that you can use the tool to pinpoint the reason behind that ever-so-annoying buffer icon.

