Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!

This little smart speaker comes with support for Amazon's clever AI assistant Alexa, meaning you can fully control the Echo Dot with your voice. Using Alexa you can control other connected smart home devices. For example, you can create routines that would automatically change the lighting or temperature, or turn on the TV and speakers when you enter the room. Of course, you can also ask Alexa to play any type of content through the Echo Dot, or shop for something you need just by using your voice.





What is a bit odd about this deal is that it is not featured on Amazon's website, but rather on Best Buy. Also, it is worth mentioning that only the Charcoal black color variant is enjoying this 50% price cut, while the other two — Glacier White and Deep Sea Blue — are going for their usual price of $50. This is the Echo Dot version that does not come with a visible clock, but you can always ask Alexa what the time is anyway.





This hot offer from Best Buy will only last until January 26, 1 AM ET, so make sure you don't miss this chance to spend ridiculously little money on a great smart home speaker like the latest version of Amazon's Echo Dot. Besides all the smart features already mentioned above, the sound quality is also more than decent to enjoy whatever you might want to play for your entertainment.

