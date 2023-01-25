Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!

Deals Amazon Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Amazon is selling the 5th Gen Echo Dot (latest version) smart speaker for half of its usual price right now, bringing it to just $25! This awesome discount will only be live for today, though, so if you have been thinking of getting yourself one now's the time to act. Otherwise you would probably have to wait until Amazon Prime Day arrives only to get the same offer.

Get this absurdly good deal right here:

Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa (latest version)

Compact, easy to blend in smart home speaker with support for one of the best AI assistants on the market! A hard to beat price tag for what you are getting in return.
$25 off (50%)
$24 99
$49 99
Buy at BestBuy

This little smart speaker comes with support for Amazon's clever AI assistant Alexa, meaning you can fully control the Echo Dot with your voice. Using Alexa you can control other connected smart home devices. For example, you can create routines that would automatically change the lighting or temperature, or turn on the TV and speakers when you enter the room. Of course, you can also ask Alexa to play any type of content through the Echo Dot, or shop for something you need just by using your voice.

What is a bit odd about this deal is that it is not featured on Amazon's website, but rather on Best Buy. Also, it is worth mentioning that only the Charcoal black color variant is enjoying this 50% price cut, while the other two — Glacier White and Deep Sea Blue — are going for their usual price of $50. This is the Echo Dot version that does not come with a visible clock, but you can always ask Alexa what the time is anyway.

This hot offer from Best Buy will only last until January 26, 1 AM ET, so make sure you don't miss this chance to spend ridiculously little money on a great smart home speaker like the latest version of Amazon's Echo Dot. Besides all the smart features already mentioned above, the sound quality is also more than decent to enjoy whatever you might want to play for your entertainment.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless