Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
Feb 21, 2020, 2:21 PM
Check out the reception that the OnePlus Concept One received around the world (VIDEO)
Last month, we told you that the OnePlus Concept One was going on a world tour and today the company released a video showing the crowds drawn to the phone, hoping for the opportunity to see and possibly touch the device. Also, OnePlus has staff on hand to explain the technology behind the "disappearing" rear cameras. The electrochromic glass on the back of the concept phone shows off a black opaque finish hiding the cameras until the camera app is open. When this happens, an electrical impulse is sent to the glass allowing it to be transparent, revealing the cameras and allowing pictures/videos to be taken. The latter process takes all of .7 seconds! The electrochromic glass also adds a polarizing filter for the camera delivering finely detailed photos even under strong lighting conditions.

The OnePlus Concept One does more than perform technology-based magic tricks. It also looks stunning with a stitched leather back. And the specs are just about the same as those employed on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren including the curved 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A pop-up 16MP selfie camera keeps the bezels thin. The device is powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform and is equipped with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The camera setup on the back features a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. While OnePlus doesn't plan on manufacturing the OnePlus Concept One, it could use some of its features (including the electrochromic glass) in future OnePlus handsets.



The world tour is over, and the OnePlus Concept One visited North America, Europe, and India. The next thing on the company's agenda is the release of the OnePlus 8 series which could include the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The first two models will sport a 6.65-inch and 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display respectively, both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The pop-up selfie camera is no more, and will be replaced by a punch-hole camera. Speaking of cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. This will deliver a more natural bokeh blur on portraits, offer enhanced AR capabilities, and produce secure 3D maps.

The OnePlus 8 series could be released during the second quarter of the year.

