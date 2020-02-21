Check out the reception that the OnePlus Concept One received around the world (VIDEO)
Last month, we told you that the OnePlus Concept One was going on a world tour and today the company released a video showing the crowds drawn to the phone, hoping for the opportunity to see and possibly touch the device. Also, OnePlus has staff on hand to explain the technology behind the "disappearing" rear cameras. The electrochromic glass on the back of the concept phone shows off a black opaque finish hiding the cameras until the camera app is open. When this happens, an electrical impulse is sent to the glass allowing it to be transparent, revealing the cameras and allowing pictures/videos to be taken. The latter process takes all of .7 seconds! The electrochromic glass also adds a polarizing filter for the camera delivering finely detailed photos even under strong lighting conditions.
The world tour is over, and the OnePlus Concept One visited North America, Europe, and India. The next thing on the company's agenda is the release of the OnePlus 8 series which could include the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The first two models will sport a 6.65-inch and 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display respectively, both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The pop-up selfie camera is no more, and will be replaced by a punch-hole camera. Speaking of cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. This will deliver a more natural bokeh blur on portraits, offer enhanced AR capabilities, and produce secure 3D maps.
The OnePlus 8 series could be released during the second quarter of the year.
1 Comment
1. carap77944
Posts: 4; Member since: 3 min ago
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):