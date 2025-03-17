OnePlus is already working on its next foldable, but don’t get your hopes too high
OnePlus is pretty much done with foldables in 2025, but that doesn’t mean the Chinese company won’t return to this particular segment next year. In fact, the latest rumors suggest OnePlus is already working on its next foldable smartphone, which we’re expecting to see as early as 2026.
Reliable leaker Max Jambor spilled the beans on OnePlus’ next foldable smartphone over the weekend. He posted the name OnePlus Pagani followed by an open hands emoji, an obvious reference to a foldable device.
Back in February, Vale Gu, the Product Manager for the OnePlus Open, confirmed that his company’s new foldable strategy involves a pause on this type of products for this generation. He also revealed that this doesn’t mean OnePlus will completely exit this segment, but rather a “recalibration.”
Unfortunately, the lack of a OnePlus foldable smartphone, even, or rather especially, if it was just a reskinned Oppo Find N5, leaves a big hole in the company’s portfolio.
If OnePlus decided to pause the release of a foldable smartphone to avoid competing with the Oppo Find N5, it doesn’t seem to be the right decision. On the other hand, if the company wants to continue to refine the formula and come up with an even better product next year, then we can’t wait to see what OnePlus has in store for us.
His tweet was quoted by another reputable leaker, Abhishek Yadav, who confirmed that Pagani is the internal name for OnePlus’ upcoming foldable smartphone.
OnePlus : Pagani— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 14, 2025
Unfortunately, neither offered more details on the product, probably because the development of the foldable smartphone is still early in development. In these stages, everything can still be changed, so any information regarding its specs or design isn’t as reliable as the details leaked with just a few months before release.
OnePlus Open | Image credit: PhoneArena
The fact that Oppo Find N5 seems to be a rather limited product that’s available in only several countries makes things even worse for the Chinese company that owns both OnePlus and Oppo brands.
