Up Next:
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
The OnePlus Pad seems like a great productivity tool on paper. Unfortunately, the tablet has been plagued by many issues, including one with the screen that would cause it to flicker when the user switches between landscape and portrait modes.
Although this didn’t always happen, it was quite disturbing to see, especially on a new device. Thankfully, OnePlus has finally been able to find a solution to the issue and a patch is now available for download.
System
• Improves system stability and performance.
• Reduces power consumption to extend battery life in some scenarios.
• Fixes an issue where you might be unable to switch between some apps in recent tasks.
• Fixes an issue that might cause the screen to flicker when you switch between landscape and portrait modes.
• Fixes an issue where you might be unable to add calendar events.
• Integrates the February 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
• Fixes an issue where some information might not be properly displayed on your tablet when it is connected to your phone via Multi-Screen Connect.
As expected, OnePlus is rolling out this OTA in waves, which means that the update will reach a small percentage of users today. However, a broader rollout will begin in a few days, so if you don’t get the update today, you’ll have to wait a bit.
Although this didn’t always happen, it was quite disturbing to see, especially on a new device. Thankfully, OnePlus has finally been able to find a solution to the issue and a patch is now available for download.
The new OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 update is now rolling out to Indian, Global and European versions of the OnePlus Pad. This includes a fix for the screen flicker issue, as well as a couple of improvements and other bug fixes.
System
• Improves system stability and performance.
• Reduces power consumption to extend battery life in some scenarios.
• Fixes an issue where you might be unable to switch between some apps in recent tasks.
• Fixes an issue that might cause the screen to flicker when you switch between landscape and portrait modes.
• Fixes an issue where you might be unable to add calendar events.
• Integrates the February 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Communication
• Fixes an issue where some information might not be properly displayed on your tablet when it is connected to your phone via Multi-Screen Connect.
As expected, OnePlus is rolling out this OTA in waves, which means that the update will reach a small percentage of users today. However, a broader rollout will begin in a few days, so if you don’t get the update today, you’ll have to wait a bit.
Things that are NOT allowed: