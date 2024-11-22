Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Sleek and sturdy: the OnePlus Pad 2 is the Black Friday tablet you need!

Bigger than a smartphone, smaller than a laptop: admit it, you want a tablet. If you're ready to save some hard-earned dollars, you can take advantage of the current Black Friday shopping festivities and get the OnePlus Pad 2.

Get the discounted OnePlus Pad 2 and enjoy the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset!

The OnePlus Pad 2 combines sleek design with robust performance, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, a 12.1-inch 3K display, and a 9,510mAh battery. It excels in multitasking and visuals so act fast!
$70 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


The OnePlus Pad 2 is the company’s latest high-performance tablet, blending sleek aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. It features a slim 6.49mm metal unibody design, a rounded, ergonomic build, and weighs 584g, making it feel premium yet slightly hefty. It's available in a sophisticated "Nimbus Gray" finish, which I'm fond of. I don't think tablets should be bright red, or neon green. But that's just me.

At its heart is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, delivering robust performance for multitasking and demanding apps. However, benchmark tests revealed surprisingly low single-core scores, suggesting some performance throttling. Nevertheless, the device handles most tasks with ease.

The 12.1-inch IPS LCD display is a standout feature, offering a unique 7:5 aspect ratio and a crisp 3K resolution (2120×3000 pixels) at 303 ppi. It supports dynamic refresh rates ranging from 30Hz to 144Hz, ensuring smooth visuals while conserving battery. With a peak brightness of 900 nits, the screen performs well indoors but struggles in bright outdoor conditions.

Battery life is another highlight, thanks to a 9,510mAh cell that OnePlus claims can last 43 days on standby. The included 67W SuperVOOC Flash Charge adapter can fully charge the tablet in just 80 minutes.

Combining premium design, high-end specs, and reliable battery performance, the OnePlus Pad 2 cements itself as a top contender in the tablet market, despite minor quirks like its unusual benchmarking results.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

