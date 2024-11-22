Sleek and sturdy: the OnePlus Pad 2 is the Black Friday tablet you need!
Bigger than a smartphone, smaller than a laptop: admit it, you want a tablet. If you're ready to save some hard-earned dollars, you can take advantage of the current Black Friday shopping festivities and get the OnePlus Pad 2.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is the company’s latest high-performance tablet, blending sleek aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. It features a slim 6.49mm metal unibody design, a rounded, ergonomic build, and weighs 584g, making it feel premium yet slightly hefty. It's available in a sophisticated "Nimbus Gray" finish, which I'm fond of. I don't think tablets should be bright red, or neon green. But that's just me.
The 12.1-inch IPS LCD display is a standout feature, offering a unique 7:5 aspect ratio and a crisp 3K resolution (2120×3000 pixels) at 303 ppi. It supports dynamic refresh rates ranging from 30Hz to 144Hz, ensuring smooth visuals while conserving battery. With a peak brightness of 900 nits, the screen performs well indoors but struggles in bright outdoor conditions.
Combining premium design, high-end specs, and reliable battery performance, the OnePlus Pad 2 cements itself as a top contender in the tablet market, despite minor quirks like its unusual benchmarking results.
At its heart is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, delivering robust performance for multitasking and demanding apps. However, benchmark tests revealed surprisingly low single-core scores, suggesting some performance throttling. Nevertheless, the device handles most tasks with ease.
Battery life is another highlight, thanks to a 9,510mAh cell that OnePlus claims can last 43 days on standby. The included 67W SuperVOOC Flash Charge adapter can fully charge the tablet in just 80 minutes.
