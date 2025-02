The OnePlus Pad 2 is $50 off and arrives alongside a freebie of up to $149.99 yet again

Gift The OnePlus Pad 2 is $50 off and comes with a freebie $499 99 $549 99 $50 off (9%) The OnePlus Store relaunched its Pad 2 promo, allowing you to save $50 on it. The model is also available with a freebie of up to $149.99 (the OnePlus Pad smart keyboard), but you can also get the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) or the OnePlus Folio Case 2 ($39.99 value) for free. Buy at OnePlus

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Not long ago, we shared a tempting OnePlus Pad 2 promo at the official store. At the time, the slate was $50 off and arrived alongside one of three gifts: the OnePlus Pad smart keyboard ($149.99 value), the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value), or the OnePlus Folio Case 2 ($39.99 value). Did you miss taking advantage? Fret not, for it's back on!That's right! The OnePlus Store has relaunched the same promo, letting you get the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered tablet with a discount and freebie worth up to $149.99. Considering that it's much cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, even a $50 price cut makes it a sweet bargain (not to mention the bonus gift). For context, this brings the model down to $499.99 from its $549.99 original asking price.This slate features a premium and sleek design, though, as noted in our OnePlus Pad 2 review , it's heavier than the Galaxy Tab S9 . Still, it feels comfortable in the hand, so the extra weight shouldn't be a major concern for most users.Just like the first-gen OnePlus Pad, this buddy has a 7:5 aspect ratio, which supposedly makes it more convenient for reading. It showcases a 12.1-inch 3K display and supports up to 144 Hz refresh rates. Couple that with the powerfulchip, and you've got a real gaming treat. Indeed, this buddy offers plenty of gaming potential, so it'll make you plenty happy if you're seeking something that can manage your entertainment needs.By the way, there's also a six-speaker system on deck, meaning that the Android tablet can be your ideal streaming companion. As for the software, you can expect Android 14 out the gate, three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.As you can see for yourself, the OnePlus Pad 2 is quite a capable tablet. You can now buy it for $50 off its original price and a fantastic freebie to complete your experience. Head over to the OnePlus Store and grab the bargain while it's still here.