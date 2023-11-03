OnePlus Open is what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should’ve been, but I’m not sold on folding phones (yet)

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

Galaxy Z Fold 5

The OnePlus Open is a better version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in (almost) every single way













In terms of design, while aesthetics are a personal preference, I think the OnePlus Open looks bolder than the Fold 5, and that’s something I’ve always liked in phones; what isn’t based on preference is that the OnePlus Open is about 15g lighter than the Fold 5, as well as nearly 2mm thinner, which makes it feel a whole lot more like a “normal phone” (it’s actually the same weight as the iPhone 14 Pro Max)

However, where the OnePlus Open runs all over the the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is in the display department - it has a wider, much more usable cover screen; brighter panels in and out; a nearly invisible crease; and even more importantly, awesome anti-reflective coating on the inner display that makes it look much cleaner than the Fold 5’s screen - quite literally

The OnePlus Open also reimagines the multitasking experience on foldables through a new take on multitasking called “Open Canvas”, which seems more intuitive than any other interpretation of this feature I’ve ever seen; seriously, it’s incredible, and I’ll get into more detail in a bit

Thanks to what according to OnePlus is literally an indefinite $200 trade-in offer, the starting price of the Open comes down to $1,500 for the (only) 512GB version; to take advantage of the deal, you must trade in any working or broken phone you have in your drawer; this (effectively) makes the OnePlus Open $500 cheaper than the equivalent version of the Fold 5 (or Pixel Fold ) at launch, which is pretty impressive





OnePlus Open makes history as the first globally available folding phone with a flagship-grade camera system









The OnePlus Open also brings a noticeably more powerful camera system compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and than any other folding phone, really).



The Open seems to take noticeably better low-light photos with the Open’s zoom and ultra-wide cameras performing far better in low-light than the Fold. However, the OnePlus Open is prone to overexposing photos taken in daylight (which can easily be fixed with a software update).







The Open has a larger, newer primary camera sensor, and a larger, longer (3x vs 2x), higher res optical zoom module than the OnePlus 11. An exception is the selfie camera, which is better on the “normal flagship”, but then again - you can use the cameras on the back of the OnePlus Open for selfie photos/videos, which flips the script.



Genius software innovation from OnePlus: Samsung and Google need to copy the Open Canvas multitasking abilities of the OnePlus Open now





I know I've tweeted about it a couple of times but this multitasking system pic.twitter.com/QbPMhcTSU2 — ben (@bencsin) October 23, 2023







Innovation doesn’t only happen through hardware, and OnePlus proves this with the new multitasking experience on the OnePlus Open , which is like nothing I’ve seen before, and I… love it!



The official name of the multitasking experience in “Open Canvas”. Essentially, it lets you run three apps side-by-side, with only two of them running at the same time. The nice twist is that you can keep the third app just a tap away (and still see it), while having two apps running in large windows in their native aspect ratio (for a normal phone), which guarantees they are always running as intended.



You can even pinch to zoom out, which lets you surf through the apps you’ve opened, creating the illusion of having a much larger “Open Canvas” to work with than the 7.8-inch display would suggest. It’s almost like magically expanding the already large inner display.



Frankly, it’s really difficult to explain in writing, but trust me - the new take on multitasking that OnePlus introduced with the OnePlus Open sets a new standard for how I’ll see and judge this feature on future folding phones from now on, and this means a lot.







Including the indefinite $200 trade-in offer for any working/broken phone you might have in your drawer, the OnePlus Open effectively costs $500 less than the equivalent version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at launch, and considering how pricey foldables can get, this matters.



Moreover, OnePlus is incredibly generous, giving you 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a whopping 16GB of RAM for “only” $1,500. Now, does this make the OnePlus “affordable” in any way? Not at all. But it does make for a pretty sensible price, considering the prices we’re used to, and given what you get for the money.



In terms of the inevitable “foldable vs normal phone” comparison, the OnePlus Open costs only $100 more than the







But what does the (relatively) more accessible and certainly more sensible $1,500 starting price of the OnePlus Open really mean in the context of foldables and their way to becoming “normal”?



Well, in my view, there are two important takeaways here:



The OnePlus Open is the cheapest tablet-style folding phone on the global market right now, and this is kind of a big deal - not to mention it should only be getting cheaper (and therefore easier to recommend) throughout the rest of 2023 and 2024

While the more acceptable pricing isn’t necessarily a reason to go out and buy a foldable, it’s more important that price is no longer a reason to avoid tablet-style folding phones in case you’ve always had your eye on one

Unfortunately, what stands out most about the OnePlus Open is that the best thing about it is also the worst thing about it - at least for me.

In other words, folding phones are now the closest to “normal” they’ve ever been, and even their prices are (slowly) coming down. But at the same time, why am I not so excited to buy and use one over a slab phone?



