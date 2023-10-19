The OnePlus Open is light, full of might, takes excellent photos in the night

Advertorial by OnePlus: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!









Today, OnePlus announces the OnePlus Open — a foldable smartphone that delivers a supreme experience with design, display quality, and camera, with OnePlus' snappy software and Hasselblad's camera expertise fusing together in one beautiful piece of tech.





Light and compact, all around Pro









OnePlus Open has an impressively thin body, with a 0.23 inch (5.8 mm) profile when unfolded, 0.46 inches (11.7 mm) when closed. Not only is it among the thinnest foldables you can find, it is also impressively light at 8.4 oz (239 g). Using it as a regular smartphone with one hand is quick and easy, not much different than handling a popular candy-bar phone like the Thehas an impressively thin body, with a 0.23 inch (5.8 mm) profile when unfolded, 0.46 inches (11.7 mm) when closed. Not only is it among the thinnest foldables you can find, it is also impressively light at 8.4 oz (239 g). Using it as a regular smartphone with one hand is quick and easy, not much different than handling a popular candy-bar phone like the iPhone 14 Pro Max , for example.





The thin build may be deceiving, however, as the OnePlus Open is built to be incredibly tough — the body is built with a titanium alloy, 4 times tougher than surgical-grade stainless steel, the flexi AMOLED screen is secured with a carbon fiber support. The foldable is built to last and it has been tested to survive 1,000,000 folds — its qualities have been examined by 3rd party and received full TÜV certification.









Theoretically, this means that even if you open and close the OnePlus Open 100 times per day, mechanically, the hinge should still last for... 27 years!





ProXDR displays in and out!





No matter whether you are using the internal flexi screen or the display on the outside, your experience should be exceptional. This is why, both the OnePlus Open 's screens are 2K AMOLED panels with a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, fully supporting Dolby Vision. And, of course, both of them are extra smooth with 120 Hz refresh rates.









And the new OxygenOS 13.2 super-charges the OnePlus Open for multi-tasking. The new Open Canvas mode allows you to keep multiple apps open off to the side of the screen, pulling them in and out of use as you need them. Active apps' windows can be resized and repositioned to the user's will, making multi-tasking on the phone less restrictive, and more of a free-flow experience.





Hasselblad camera on a foldable phone!









The OnePlus Open may be thin and light, but still had enough room for an excellent triple-camera module, tuned in partnership with Hasselblad. The main camera has a 48 MP Sony LYT-T808 — a cutting-edge sensor with Dual-layered Transistor Pixels, capable of greater light intake — it's 1/1.43-inches in size, but it's on par with traditional 1-inch IMX sensors thanks to the Pixel Stacking tech. It greatly expands the dynamic range of the camera and improves night shot performance. Of course, it's also equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) to nullify jitters and improve low-light photos even further.









For zooming, the OnePlus Open has a 64 MP sensor with OIS under a 3x telephoto lens. The sensor itself is the largest telephoto camera sensor on a foldable, at 1/2 inches, and allows for lossless in-sensor zoom of additional 6x. Digitally, the OnePlus Open can zoom up to 120x, thanks to the new Ultra Res Zoom algorithm for stabilization and sharpening.





The 3x zoom lens (70 mm equivalent) is an excellent focal length for portraits and the 64 MP sensor ensures sharp, true-to-life details. The Hasselblad Portrait Mode in the Camera app makes use of all three cameras to collect depth data, and the superb light-collection capabilities of the OnePlus Open ensure that you can take stunning night-time portraits, with creamy bokeh flares and realistic, DSLR-like blur.





Fast and smooth, the OnePlus way









Rounding off the list of specs, the OnePlus Open is a true-to-heart flagship device. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 makes sure that it has all the power and performance you could possibly need, and 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM will keep all your apps running as you are multitasking. Speaking of multiple apps, the OnePlus Open comes with 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage — a lightning-fast memory chip that doubles the speeds of yesteryear's UFS 3.1. It will have all the room for your favorite games, excellent photos and videos, and your work apps.





In every situation, for any occasion in your daily life, the OnePlus Open is ready to enhance or capture every moment. A 4,805 mAh battery keeps the lights on, and a 67 W charger can top it up from 1% to 100% in only 42 minutes!





While the foldable market is progressing, it is still hard to find a foldable that doesn't have some drawbacks, forced by the demands of the hinge construction. Either they are too heavy, too awkward to use folded, or make compromises with the camera.