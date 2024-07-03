The powerful OnePlus Open is simply irresistible with this stunning trade-in deal at the official store
Going for a foldable phone is a solid investment in your street cred. These phones are sleek-looking, deliver exceptional performance, and attract all eyes to you the moment you unfold them. The only issue is their hefty price tags. That's why getting one at a heavily discounted price is always a deal you do not want to miss. This is especially true for this offer you are reading, as it lets you snatch one of the best foldable phones on the market at a massive discount today!
OnePlus is also tossing 6 months of free 100GB Google One cloud storage, up to 3 months of free Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, and up to 3 months of free YouTube Premium with your purchase. In case you need a new smartwatch, you can get $100 off the OnePlus Watch 2 when buying the OnePlus Open.
It's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Thanks to this serious hardware, the phone can handle any task with ease. Additionally, this fella takes gorgeous photos, so you'll be able to capture those gorgeous summer sunsets in incredible quality.
The phone in question is OnePlus' foldable powerhouse, the OnePlus Open. Right now, this pretty expensive fella, which will normally set you back a whopping $1,699.99, is available at a sweet $300 discount on OnePlus.com. So, you can get one for $1,399.99. And if you want to save more, feel free to trade in your old phone for additional savings of up to $800.
So, in addition to getting an incredible phone for less, you have the chance to save on a sleek-looking smartwatch and use three popular subscription services for free for a few months if you don't waste time and pull the trigger on this deal now. And we suggest indeed taking advantage of this promo, as the OnePlus is worth every penny.
