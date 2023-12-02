OnePlus Open update adds camera, communication and system improvements
It’s been over a month since OnePlus’ most recent foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open, made its debut on the market, and the company is hard at work trying to iron out some of the issues that it’s been aware of but didn’t get the chance to address before the device went on sale.
While this isn’t the first update receive by OnePlus Open since its official release, it’s worth noting that just like the previous one, it’s only available in India. Many European and US customers who bought the OnePlus Open are still waiting for the first update that the Chinese handset maker release a while ago.
Although many OnePlus Open users are anxiously waiting for the company to release OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, this update is weeks away (hopefully, not that many).
Now, OnePlus is rolling out yet another update, but only India. According to a post on the company’s community forum, OxygenOS 13.2.0.201 is about 510MB in size and adds a bunch of improvements. Here are all the changes the new update promises to bring:
- Improves system stability
- Improves system performance
- Fixes an issue that might cause the screen to go black when you view some images
- November 2023 Android security patch
- Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections
- Improves the stability of network connections
- You can now set a specific exposure value in Photo mode
